BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 13

The Brigade (BRI) will lock horns with Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the 13th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Brigade are currently placed atop the Group B standings with three wins from four matches. They defeated Bjorvika by six wickets in their previous outing. Zagreb Sokol, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their ECL T10 matches. They lost their previous game against the Indo-Bulgarian by 68 runs.

BRI vs ZAS Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton (C), Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Ryan Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr (WK), Andrew Britton, Ryan MacBeth, Simon Olphert, Oisin Reynolds.

ZAS XI

Jared Newton, Daniel Lazarides (C), Sohail Ahmad, Sam Houghton (WK), MD Shaikat, David Skinner, Arpit Shukla, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Ullah Ahammad, Suresh Shanmugam.

Match Details

BRI vs ZAS, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 16th February 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 98 runs.

Today’s BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Barr: Barr has scalped nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.75. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Batters

Daniel Lazarides: Lazarides is yet to hit the ground running in the ECL. But he is expected to contribute well on Wednesday.

Adam McDaid: McDaid has scored 86 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 140.98. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

All-rounders

Ryan Barr: Barr has been in good touch in the ECL, picking up six wickets in four matches.

Jared Newton: Newton is a quality all-rounder who has scored 55 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 148.64.

Bowlers

MD Shaikat: Shaikat will lead Zagreb Sokol's bowling attack on Wednesday. He has scalped four wickets in three matches.

Graeme McCarter: McCarter has scored 107 runs and also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

David Barr (BRI) - 338 points

Graeme McCarter (BRI) - 232 points

Ryan Barr (BRI) - 211 points

MD Shaikat (ZAS) - 158 points

Adam McDaid (BRI) - 156 points

Important Stats for BRI vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

David Barr: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.75

Graeme McCarter: 107 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 178.33 and ER - 10.25

Ryan Barr: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.14

MD Shaikat: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 10.66

Adam McDaid: 86 runs in 4 matches; SR - 140.98

BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Barr, Sohail Ahmad, Daniel Lazarides, Adam McDaid, Arpit Shukla, Ryan Barr, Jared Newton, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, MD Shaikat, Andrew Britton.

Captain: David Barr. Vice-captain: Graeme McCarter.

BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Houghton, David Barr, Daniel Lazarides, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, Jared Newton, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Wasal Kamal, MD Shaikat.

Captain: David Barr. Vice-captain: Ryan Barr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar