BRI vs GRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Playoff 3

Brigade will take on Griffins in the third Playoff of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Thursday. Brigade have been in good form this season. They have four wins and one loss and finished second in Group B. On the other hand, Griffins have won three and lost two and ended up third.

BRI vs GRI Probable Playing 11 today

Brigade: Simon Olphert (wk), Graeme McCarter, David Barr, Andrew Britton (c), Iftikhar Hussain, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Ewan Wilson

Griffins: Luke Le Tissier (c), David Hooper, Jordan Martel, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Damian Wallen, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford

Match Details

Match: BRI vs GRI

Date & Time: February 17th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected from this game and another batting beauty is expected to be dished out.

Today’s BRI vs GRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin has contributed nicely with the bat so far. He has mustered 64 runs while striking at 177.77.

Batters

Adam McDaid seems to be in decent form and has scored 86 runs in four innings (has been dismissed only twice).

All-rounders

Graeme McCarter has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 163 runs while striking at 198.78 and has picked up a couple of wickets as well.

Luke Le Tissier is in fine form with the bat and has amassed 204 runs at a strike-rat of 206.06. He has also taken four wickets.

Bowlers

David Barr is in excellent bowling form and has returned with nine scalps from five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs GRI Dream11 Prediction Team

Luke Le Tissier (GRI): 476 points

David Barr (BRI): 352 points

Graeme McCarter (BRI): 324 points

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI): 324 points

Jordan Martel (GRI): 233 points

Important stats for BRI vs GRI Dream11 Prediction Team

David Barr: 9 wickets

Graeme McCarter: 163 runs & 2 wickets

Iftikhar Hussain: 66 runs & 6 wickets

Luke Le Tissier: 204 runs & 4 wickets

Jordan Martel: 76 runs & 3 wickets

BRI vs GRI Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Brigade vs Griffins - European Cricket League 2022 Playoff 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Martin, David Hooper, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Ryan Barr, Luke Bichard, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr

Captain: Luke Le Tissier Vice-captain: Graeme McCarter

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Brigade vs Griffins - European Cricket League 2022 Playoff 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Adam McDaid, Damian Wallen, Graeme McCarter, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Ryan Barr, Luke Bichard, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr

Captain: Luke Le Tissier Vice-captain: David Barr

Edited by Diptanil Roy