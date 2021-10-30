BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 24

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in match number 24 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.
Brisbane Heat Women are currently sitting at the top of the WBBL points table with three wins, one loss and a washout. Hobart Hurricanes Women, meanwhile, are placed fourth. They have won two, lost three and also had one game washed out.
BH-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 today
Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Anne Bosch, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty
Match Details
BH-W vs HB-W, Match 24, WBBL 2021
Date & Time: October 30th 2021, 2 PM IST
Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being around 138 runs. Out of the six completed WBBL 2021 games played on this ground, the chasing teams and the sides batting first have won three apiece.
Today’s BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Georgia Redmayne has been in top form with the bat in WBBL 2021. The BH-W wicketkeeper-batter has scored 127 runs in four innings.
Batter
Mignon du Preez has chipped in well with the bat, with the South African accumulating 110 runs at a strike rate of 110.00 in WBBL 2021.
All-rounders
Jess Jonassen has returned with nine wickets in four games in addition to scoring 46 runs in WBBL 2021.
Nicola Carey is in good form with both bat and ball. She has managed 82 runs and taken five wickets.
Bowler
Molly Strano has been bowling really well in WBBL 2021, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.
Top 5 best players to pick in BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jess Jonassen (BH-W): 362 points
Grace Harris (BH-W): 322 points
Ruth Johnston (HB-W): 285 points
Nicola Carey (HB-W): 273 points
Georgia Redmayne (BH-W): 241 points
Important stats for BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jess Jonassen: 46 runs & 9 wickets
Grace Harris: 148 runs & 3 wickets
Ruth Johnston: 81 runs & 4 wickets
Nicola Carey: 82 runs & 4 wickets
BH-W vs HB-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck
Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Poonam Yadav, Tayla Vlaeminck
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Ruth Johnston