BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 24

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in match number 24 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat Women are currently sitting at the top of the WBBL points table with three wins, one loss and a washout. Hobart Hurricanes Women, meanwhile, are placed fourth. They have won two, lost three and also had one game washed out.

BH-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Anne Bosch, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty

Match Details

BH-W vs HB-W, Match 24, WBBL 2021

Date & Time: October 30th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being around 138 runs. Out of the six completed WBBL 2021 games played on this ground, the chasing teams and the sides batting first have won three apiece.

Today’s BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has been in top form with the bat in WBBL 2021. The BH-W wicketkeeper-batter has scored 127 runs in four innings.

Batter

Mignon du Preez has chipped in well with the bat, with the South African accumulating 110 runs at a strike rate of 110.00 in WBBL 2021.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen has returned with nine wickets in four games in addition to scoring 46 runs in WBBL 2021.

Nicola Carey is in good form with both bat and ball. She has managed 82 runs and taken five wickets.

Bowler

Molly Strano has been bowling really well in WBBL 2021, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

Top 5 best players to pick in BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jess Jonassen (BH-W): 362 points

Grace Harris (BH-W): 322 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W): 285 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W): 273 points

Georgia Redmayne (BH-W): 241 points

Important stats for BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jess Jonassen: 46 runs & 9 wickets

Grace Harris: 148 runs & 3 wickets

Ruth Johnston: 81 runs & 4 wickets

Nicola Carey: 82 runs & 4 wickets

BH-W vs HB-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck

Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey

Dream11 Team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Poonam Yadav, Tayla Vlaeminck

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Ruth Johnston

Edited by Samya Majumdar