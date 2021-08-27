BRI vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden, 2nd Quarter-final  

The Britannia CC will take on FC Viktoria 89 in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday.

Both teams had a good run in the group stages. With five wins and three losses, Britannia CC finished in second spot in Group B. FC Viktoria 89, who also won five games and lost thrice, finished third in Group A.

BRI vs VIK Probable Playing 11 today

Britannia CC: Sanish Goyal, Richard O’Grady, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh (c), Kashif Mahmood, MD Nizamul Islam (wk), Waleed Ahmed, Faisal Qasim, Himanshu Himansh, Vishal Panjwani, Arjun Reddy

FC Viktoria 89: Akhil Garje, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Tojo Thomas, Zamir Haider, Zeeshan Sahi (c), Ehsan Latif, Harsha Gopireddy, Harsha Busireddy, Juno Varghese, Rohit Unnithan (wk)

Match Details

BRI vs VIK, 2nd Quarter-final, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: August 27th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a solid one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But there is a bit in it for the bowlers as well. A score of around 105-110 could par at the venue.

Today’s BRI vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zamir Haider – Haider has been batting well in the ECS T10 Dresden, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 183.01.

Batsmen

Usman Hadi – The VIK opening batsman has looked in good touch. He has mustered 128 runs while striking at 185.50.

Richard O’Grady - O’Grady has accumulated 93 runs in four ECS T10 Dresden games at a strike-rate of 152.45.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh – The BRI skipper has been in ominous form with the bat, smashing 208 runs while striking at 273.68. He has also picked up five wickets.

Zahid Mahmood – Mahmood is leading the run-scoring charts and is also the second-highest wicket-taker for VIK in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 176 runs while also taking seven wickets.

Bowlers

Ehsan Latif – The left-arm pacer has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.87.

Waheed Ahmed – Ahmed has been consistent with the ball, taking 10 wickets in 10 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohit Singh (BRI): 567 points

Zahid Mahmood (VIK): 550 points

Faisal Khan (BRI): 499 points

Ehsan Latif (VIK): 361 points

Waleed Ahmed (BRI): 358 points

Important stats for BRI vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohit Singh: 208 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 273.68 & ER – 8.75

Faisal Khan: 101 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 174.13 & ER – 7.50

Zahid Mahmood: 176 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 160.00 & ER – 8.61

Ehsan Latif: 9 wickets; ER – 5.87

BRI vs VIK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden)

Dream11 Team for Britannia CC vs FC Viktoria 89 - ECS T10 Dresden 2021 2nd Quarter-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Usman Hadi, Akhil Garje, Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani, Rohit Singh, Faisal Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Ehsan Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Harsha Gopireddy

Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Rohit Singh

Dream11 Team for Britannia CC vs FC Viktoria 89 - ECS T10 Dresden 2nd Quarter-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zamir Haider, Usman Hadi, Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani, Rohit Singh, Faisal Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Ehsan Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Juno Varghese, Himanshu Himansh

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Ehsan Latif

Edited by Samya Majumdar