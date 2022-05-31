BRN vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 7

Brno will take on Bohemian CC in the seventh match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Tuesday.

This will be Brno's first match in the league. They were the third-best side in the previous edition of the competition. Dylan Steyn and Rahat Ali are the key performers for the team.

Meanwhile, Bohemian CC have had a strong start to the competition. They have won both their fixtures so far and will be hopeful of carrying the same momentum into the remaining games.

BRN vs BCC Probable Playing 11 Today

BRN XI

Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ashish Matta, Rahat Ali, Ansar Nazir (wk), Arun Vasudevan, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sitaram Prabhukhot

BCC XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover (wk), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Mukhtar, Shohas Farhad, Imran Ul Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh

Match Details

BRN vs BCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 31st May, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s BRN vs BCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Grover is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 38 runs in the opening couple of fixtures.

Batters

Dylan Steyn is a batter in top form who will be looking to assert himself here. He was the leading run-scorer for the Bruno team in the last edition with 191 runs at a strike rate of 142.53.

All-rounders

S Davizi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 33 runs and has also taken two wickets. Davizi could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BRN vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Iqbal is a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has taken two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

S Farhad has done an immense job with the ball in hand. He has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRN vs BCC Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad (BRN) – 142 points

R Tomar (BRN) – 119 points

S Davizi (BRN) – 118 points

S Grover (BRN) – 87 points

J Iqbal (BRN) – 82 points

Important stats for BRN vs BCC Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad: 4 wickets

R Tomar: 28 runs and 2 wickets

S Davizi: 33 runs and 2 wickets

S Grover: 38 runs

J Iqbal: 2 wickets

BRN vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Today

BRN vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, M Ansar, Z Mahmood, A Kashif, D Steyn, S Davizi, J Iqbal, A Matta, S Farhad, R Tomar, J Singh Rathore

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: S Farhad

BRN vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, S Nagaraj, Z Mahmood, A Rai, D Steyn, S Davizi, J Iqbal, A Vasudevan, S Farhad, R Tomar, S Tiwari

Captain: R Tomar, Vice-Captain: J Iqbal

