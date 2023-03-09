BRN vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 3

Brno CC (BRN) will take on Dreux (DRX) in the third match of Group D of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DRX vs HT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Brno CC will be playing their first match of the tournament. Dreux, on the other hand, will be coming into this after playing against the Helsinki Titans in the first match. Both teams will be looking to win the match and stay in the top half of the points table.

BRN vs DRX Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The third match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 9 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRN vs DRX, European Cricket League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: March 9, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

BRN vs DRX Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been good for batting and the batters have enjoyed the surface. A high scoring encounter is on the cards.

BRN vs DRX probable playing XIs for today’s match

BRN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BRN Probable Playing XI

P Khari, N Khanday, A Kashif, J Ihalage, A Matta, R Ali, T Kanhya Lal, N Ahmed, R Afridi, S Ramaro, and A Kumar.

DRX Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DRX Probable Playing XI

A Zahir, A Nabi, M Nisar, H Niaz, A Harkook, K Ahmadzai, U Riaz Khan, A Ahmadzai, W Abdul, T Bhatti, and A Yaseen.

BRN vs DRX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zahir

A Zahir bats in the top-order and hence will get enough chances to score big. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, which makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

N Khanday

N Khanday bats in the top-order and has the ability to be on the aggressive side of things from the very beginning of the innings. Khanday will be a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

R Ali

R Ali is an effective all-rounder. He has the ability to deliver match-winning performances in either of the innings and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

W Abdul

W Abdul can be lethal with the ball at important juncutres. He has the ability to bowl some economical overs in the death phase and that makes him the best bet from the bowlers category for the match.

BRN vs DRX Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

R Ali

R Ali could be a match winner with both the bat and the ball. Ali has the ability to play explosive knocks and also pick up wickets at crucial junctures. This makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

K Ahmadzai

K Ahmadzai has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-picks for BRN vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

K Ahmadzai

R Ali

W Abdul

N Khanday

A Zahir

BRN vs DRX match expert tips

The pitch will be a good one for batting. The batters will enjoy the surface and hence the top-order batters and all-rounders who can bat with positive intent will be great picks for the match.

BRN vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Zahir

Batters: H Niaz, M Nisar, A Nabi, N Khanday

All-rounders: R Ali, T Kanhya, U Riaz Khan, K Ahmadzai

Bowlers: W Abdul, R Afridi

BRN vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

