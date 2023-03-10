BRN vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 2023 Group D Match 6

Brno (BRN) will take on Helsinki Titans (HT) in the sixth Group D game of the European Cricket League T10 2023 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Friday (March 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BRN vs HT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams have had a torrid start to their campaign, losing twice on the opening day of Group D action. Helsinki lost to Dreux and Forfarshire, while Brno went down to Dreux and Vienna CC.

BRN vs HT, Match Details

The sixth game in Group D of the European Cricket League T10 2023 between Brno and Helsinki Titans will be played on March 10, 2023, at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, at 4 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRN vs HT

Date & Time: March 10, 2023; 4 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big runs at this venue, and the competition has seen big scores being chased down.

BRN vs HT Probable Playing XIs

Brno Team News

No major injury concerns

Brno Probable Playing XI

Janaka Ihalage, Noor Khanday, Paaras Khari (c & wk), Riaz Afridi, Ali Kashif, Suresh Ramarao, Ashish Matta, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari

Helsinki Titans Team News

No major injury concerns

Helsinki Titans Probable Playing XI

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Ahad Qureshi, Bilal Masud, Aniketh Pusthay (c), Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Khalid Rahman Mangal, Wahid Qureshi, Hammadullah Shinwari, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Faisal Shahzad

Today’s BRN vs HT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Paaras Khari (2 matches, 38 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Khari is in good touch with the bat. The BRN wicketkeeper batter has accumulated 38 runs while striking at 165.22. He has two catches and one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Khalid Rahman Mangal (2 matches, 31 runs)

Mangal is one of the premier batters for HT. He has made 31 runs in two games and has a strike rate of 172.22. He has hit four fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bilal Masud (2 matches, 31 runs)

Masud has not bowled in the competition but has chipped in decently with the bat. He has got 31 runs while striking at 193.75. He has smacked three sixes along with two fours.

Top Bowler Pick

Riaz Afridi (2 matches, 2 wickets, 9 runs)

Afridi has bowled well and has been amongst the wickets. He has taken two scalps in as many games and can also chip in with some crucial runs with the bat.

BRN vs HT match captain and vice-captain choices

Suresh Ramarao (2 matches, 8 runs, 3 wickets)

Ramarao has been the best bowler for BRN. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 8.75, which is the best for BRN in the tournament. He can also tonk it around with the willow.

Hammadullah Shinwari (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Shinwari is in excellent bowling form. The 21-year-old HT fast bowler has picked up four scalps in two games at an economy rate of 11.50.

Five Must-picks with player stats for BRN vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Suresh Ramarao 8 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Riaz Afridi 2 wickets & 9 runs in 2 matches Paaras Khari 38 runs in 2 matches Hammadullah Shinwari 4 wickets in 2 matches Bilal Masud 31 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches

BRN vs HT Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some consistent and impact all-rounders, who could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Ahad Qureshi, Bilal Masud, Naveed Ahmed and Tripurari Kanhya Lal could be the ones to watch out for.

BRN vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Brno vs Helsinki Titans - European Cricket League T10 2023

Wicketkeeper: Paaras Khari

Batters: Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ali Kashif

All-rounders: Ahad Qureshi, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Bilal Masud

Bowlers: Sandeep Tiwari, Suresh Ramarao, Riaz Afridi, Hammadullah Shinwari

BRN vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Brno vs Helsinki Titans - European Cricket League T10 2023

Wicketkeeper: Zahidullah Kamal, Paaras Khari

Batters: Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ashish Matta

All-rounders: Ahad Qureshi, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Bilal Masud

Bowlers: Suresh Ramarao, Riaz Afridi, Hammadullah Shinwari

Poll : 0 votes