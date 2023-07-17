BRN vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 1

The first match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Brno CC (BRN) square off against Prague CC (PCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Monday, July 17. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the BRN vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Brno CC have various in-form players, so they have a higher chance of winning this year's ECS Czechia T10 tournament.

Prague CC will give it their all to win the match, but Brno CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRN vs PCC Match Details

The first match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 17 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRN vs PCC, Match 1

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

BRN vs PCC Form Guide

BRN - Will be playing their first match

PCC - Will be playing their first match

BRN vs PCC Probable Playing XI

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ashish Matta, Rahat Ali, Ansar Nazir (wk), Arun Vasudevan, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sitaram Prabhukhot.

PCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Suditha Udugala (wk), Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Jahangir Ahmad Wani, Prakash Sadasivan, Keyur Mehta, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel-I, S.Maduranga, Dipankumar Patel

BRN vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mehta

V Mehta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Udugala is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Kashif

A Matta and A Kashif are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Khatiwala played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Ahmed

S Davizi and N Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Tomar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Tiwari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Tiwari and N Padmaraju. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sengupta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRN vs PCC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Ahmed

N Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Davizi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Davizi as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BRN vs PCC, Match 1

S Davizi

N Ahmed

R Tomar

N Padmaraju

S Tiwari

Brno CC vs Prague CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brno CC vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Mehta

Batters: A Kashif, A Matta

All-rounders: S Davizi, R Tomar, N Ahmed, R Afridi, A Ashokan

Bowlers: S Tiwari, N Padmaraju, S Sengupta

Brno CC vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Udugala

Batters: A Kashif, A Matta

All-rounders: S Davizi, R Tomar, N Ahmed, R Afridi, A Ashokan, N Lala

Bowlers: S Tiwari, N Padmaraju