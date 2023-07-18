BRN vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Brno CC (BRN) squaring off against Prague CC (PCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRN vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Brno CC have lost all of their last three matches of the season. Prague CC, on the other hand, have secured victories in all three appearances.

In an uneven match-up between both teams, Prague CC certainly looks the team to continue their winning momentum.

BRN vs PCC Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 18 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRN vs PCC, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vinohrady CC and Brno CC, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BRN vs PCC Form Guide

BRN - L L L

PCC - W W W

BRN vs PCC Probable Playing XI

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Satyajit Sengupta, Ashish Matta, Ali Kashif, Riaz Afridi, Yug Warrier, Shayan Khan, Varun Mehta (wk), Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali (c), Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra

PCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Naeem Lala, Aditya Khatiwala (wk), Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Suditha Udugalage, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Riaz Noori, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Davidson Ramani

BRN vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khatiwala

A Khatiwala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Mehta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Tomar

A Matta and R Tomar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Lala played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe and N Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Tiwari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Tiwari and N Padmaraju. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sengupta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRN vs PCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Tomar

R Tomar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 257 points in the last three matches.

S Wickremasinghe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Wickremasinghe as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 184 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BRN vs PCC, Match 6

S Wickremasinghe

N Ahmed

R Tomar

N Lala

R Afridi

Brno CC vs Prague CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brno CC vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: N Lala (c), A Matta, R Tomar (vc)

All-rounders: S Davizi, N Ahmed, R Afridi, F Noori, S Wickremasinghe

Bowlers: S Tiwari, N Padmaraju

Brno CC vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: N Lala (vc), R Tomar

All-rounders: S Davizi, N Ahmed, R Afridi, F Noori, S Wickremasinghe (c)

Bowlers: S Tiwari, N Padmaraju, S Sengupta