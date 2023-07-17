BRN vs PRB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Czechia T10 match – July 17, 2023

Brno (BRN) and Prague Barbarians (PRB) are set to face each other in the ECN Czechia T10 match on Monday, July 17. The Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague, Czech Republic will host the contest.

Brno won only three out of their eight matches in the last season. The Barbarians, on the other hand, secured four victories in eight appearances.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BRN vs PRB Dream11 teams.

#3 Robin Thakral (PRB) – 9 credits

Robin Thakral is someone fantasy users should keep in their teams for the BRN vs PRB. He is an effective all-rounder as he bats in the middle order and is also a handy bowler. In one of the matches last year in the T20 League Division One, he finished with figures of 4-0-21-0. Although he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the T10 level, he is a useful pick.

#2 Naveed Ahmed (BRN) – 9.0 credits

Naveed Ahmed is an experienced cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the BRN vs PRB match. Naveed has picked up 25 wickets in 30 T10 matches at an economy rate of 10.79 with 3 three-wicket hauls to his name.

#1 Dylan Steyn (BRN) – 8.5 credits

Dylan Steyn should definitely be a top pick in fantasy teams for the BRN vs PRB match. In 34 matches, the left-hander has racked up 520 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 140.16 with two half-centuries and a top score of 61. Additionally, he has been prolific in T20Is, with 493 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 132.52.

