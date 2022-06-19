BRN-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 9

Bahrain Women (BRN-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the ninth match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Sunday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Bahrain Women's last match was abandoned due to rain, while Hong Kong Women won their most recent match against Bhutan Women by 14 runs. Their head-to-head record and current form favor Hong Kong Women, who have a lot of experienced players in their ranks.

Bahrain Women will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong Women are strong opponents. We expect Hong Kong Women to win today's match.

BRN-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

BRN-W Playing XI

Tharanga Gajanayake (c), Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Shashikala Prakash, Pavithra Shetty, Prajna Jagdeesha, Vilcita Barboza, Deepika Bhaskara, Sachini Jayasinghe, Abeera Waris

HK-W Playing XI

Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Yasmin Daswani, Emma Lai, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Alison Siu

Match Details

BRN-W vs HK-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is expected to not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

BRN-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Daswani, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Bahrain Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

I Suhun and P Jagdeesha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Miles is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as she has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches and will complete her quota of overs too.

All-rounders

M Hill and T Gajanayake are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Herath is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and K Chan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. M Bibi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BRN-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team

M Hill (HK-W)

T Gajanayake (BRN-W)

B Chan (HK-W)

Bahrain Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Daswani, N Miles, P Jagdeesha, I Suhun, E Lai, M Hill, T Gajanayake, R Herath, K Chan, B Chan, M Bibi

Captain: M Hill Vice Captain: T Gajanayake

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Daswani, P Jagdeesha, I Suhun, E Lai, M Hill, T Gajanayake, E Hubbard, R Herath, K Chan, B Chan, M Bibi

Captain: M Hill Vice Captain: B Chan

