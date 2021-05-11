BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 12, 2021

Brno Raiders will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Brno Raiders are one of only two teams in the ECS T10 Prague who are yet to register a win in the competition. They have lost all four of their games so far and find themselves rock-bottom in Group A. Brno Raiders will be itching to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Prague tomorrow.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, have won two out of their six ECS T10 Prague games so far. While each of their four losses have been by big margins, their two wins came while chasing scores under 80.

Squads to choose from

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raiders: Naveen Joseph, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Suresh Ramarao, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Kushal Mishra

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Naveen Purandhar (wk), Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Mani Paduru, Ajhar Alam

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Date & Time: May 12th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground has produced some good sporting tracks. While teams have posted big scores regularly, the bowlers have had something in it as well. The average first innings score in the ECS T10 Prague is around 90 runs at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRD vs PSM)

Dream11 Team for Brno Raiders vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Mani Paduru, Arun Konda, Al Mahmud, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suresh Kuramboyina, Suresh Ramarao

Captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar. Vice-captain: Ashok Kumar Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Kushal Mishra, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Al Mahmud, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suresh Ramarao, Naveen Joseph

Captain: Al Mahmud. Vice-captain: Arunkumar Vasudevan