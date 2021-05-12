BRG vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 13, 2021

Brno Rangers will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in match number 39 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Brno Rangers remain the only unbeaten team across both groups in the ECS T10 Prague. The Dylan Steyn-led side have won each of their six games and have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Prague Spartans Vanguards have also been in good form, winning five of their seven ECS T10 Prague games. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and have also booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Squads to choose from

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Vishnu Revi, Saeed Rasul, Sony Mitra

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Rangers: Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Jan Hoffmann (wk), Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Sitaram Prabhukhot

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

Match Details

Match: Brno Rangers vs Prague Spartans Vanguards

Date & Time: May 13th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been a solid one to bat on, with teams racking up big totals regularly here. More of the same can be expected for Thursday's ECS T10 Prague game and a score of around 100-105 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRG vs PSV)

Dream11 Team for Brno Rangers vs Prague Spartans Vanguards - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shobhit Bhatia, Jan Hoffmann, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari, Shanmugham Ravi

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Dylan Steyn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shobhit Bhatia, Jan Hoffmann, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Satyajit Sengupta, Rahat Ali, Vignesh Kumar, Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari

Captain: Ali Kashif. Vice-captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy