BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 Match 17

United will take on Brno in Match No. 17 of the ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.
Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament so far and have a win-loss record of 2-4. United are currently third with a net run rate of +0.283 while Brno are fourth with a net run rate of -2.074.
BRN vs UCC Probable Playing 11 today
United: Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Shyamal Joshi, Ravi Gorhe, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla
Brno: Janaka Ihalage, Dylan Steyn (c & wk), Riaz Afridi, Kashif Ali, Arun Vasudevan, Ansar Nazir, Jai Rathore, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Yug Warrier, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sandeep Tiwari
Match Details
Match: BRN vs UCC
Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is usually a very good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals in the past. We could be heading for yet another high-scoring encounter.
Today’s BRN vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ghanshyam Kumar is pretty safe behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.
Batters
Piyushsingh Baghel is in top form with the bat and has amassed 178 runs in six innings while striking at 157.52.
All-rounders
Arun Vasudevan has been excellent with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for BRN this season. He has returned with seven scalps in six games.
Bowlers
Arpan Shukla has bowled decently throughout this tournament. He has taken four wickets at an economy of 9.44.
Top 5 best players to pick in BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Piyushsingh Baghel (UCC): 289 points
Arun Vasudevan (BRN): 251 points
Dylan Steyn (BRN): 247 points
Pramod Bagauly (UCC): 199 points
Arpan Shukla (UCC): 176 points
Important stats for BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Dylan Steyn: 121 runs
Arun Vasudevan: Seven wickets
Piyushsingh Baghel: 178 runs
Pramod Bagauly: 63 runs & two wickets
Arpan Shukla: Four wickets
BRN vs UCC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Riaz Afridi
Captain: Piyushsingh Baghel Vice-captain: Dylan Steyn
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Sandeep Tiwari, Amandeep Bindra, Riaz Afridi
Captain: Pramod Bagauly Vice-captain: Arun Vasudevan