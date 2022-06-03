BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 Match 17

United will take on Brno in Match No. 17 of the ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.

Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament so far and have a win-loss record of 2-4. United are currently third with a net run rate of +0.283 while Brno are fourth with a net run rate of -2.074.

BRN vs UCC Probable Playing 11 today

United: Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Shyamal Joshi, Ravi Gorhe, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla

Brno: Janaka Ihalage, Dylan Steyn (c & wk), Riaz Afridi, Kashif Ali, Arun Vasudevan, Ansar Nazir, Jai Rathore, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Yug Warrier, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sandeep Tiwari

Match Details

Match: BRN vs UCC

Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is usually a very good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals in the past. We could be heading for yet another high-scoring encounter.

Today’s BRN vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ghanshyam Kumar is pretty safe behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.

Batters

Piyushsingh Baghel is in top form with the bat and has amassed 178 runs in six innings while striking at 157.52.

All-rounders

Arun Vasudevan has been excellent with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for BRN this season. He has returned with seven scalps in six games.

Bowlers

Arpan Shukla has bowled decently throughout this tournament. He has taken four wickets at an economy of 9.44.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Piyushsingh Baghel (UCC): 289 points

Arun Vasudevan (BRN): 251 points

Dylan Steyn (BRN): 247 points

Pramod Bagauly (UCC): 199 points

Arpan Shukla (UCC): 176 points

Important stats for BRN vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Dylan Steyn: 121 runs

Arun Vasudevan: Seven wickets

Piyushsingh Baghel: 178 runs

Pramod Bagauly: 63 runs & two wickets

Arpan Shukla: Four wickets

BRN vs UCC Dream 11 Prediction

Brno vs United - ECS Czech Republic T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Riaz Afridi

Captain: Piyushsingh Baghel Vice-captain: Dylan Steyn

Brno vs United - ECS Czech Republic T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Sandeep Tiwari, Amandeep Bindra, Riaz Afridi

Captain: Pramod Bagauly Vice-captain: Arun Vasudevan

