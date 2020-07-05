BRP vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 5th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRP vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.
- Brno Raptors take on the Brno Raiders in Match 7 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.
The second-place playoff in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 pits Brno Raptors against the Brno Raiders once again on Sunday.
This would be their second meeting of the day, with the Raiders edging the Rangers by just three runs in the first game. Going by how things unfolded in the league fixture, another tight encounter awaits with the stakes much higher than they were before.
With a place in the final up for grabs, both teams should take part in another excellent encounter at the Brno Cricket Ground.
Squads to choose from
Brno Raptors
Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival and Ajinkya Dhamdhere
Brno Raiders
Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chumusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvenda Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair.
Predicted Playing XIs
Brno Raptors
J Hoffmann, S Naidu, V Mehta, M Ansar, A Kshirsagar, B Madival, S Ramaro, S Roy, A Dhamdhere, A Kashif and M Smart
Brno Raiders
A Khan, G Duraisamy, R Singh, B Subramaniam, A Husain, D Bhusal, J Singh, K Chomusora, V Bijalwal, P Tripathi and A Vasudevan
Match Details
Match: Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders
Date: 5th July 2020, at 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno
Pitch Report
The bowlers have done most of the damage on this pitch, with the highest score being 96 only. With variable bounce and some swing on offer for the pacers, it will be tough going for the batsmen, who will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. Batting first is the ideal option upon winning the toss, with 75 being a very competitive total at the Brno Cricket Ground.
ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, K Chumusora, M Ansar, B Subramaniam, S Naidu, A Husain, V Bijalwal, S Ramaro, B Madival, P Tripathi and R Singh
Captain: A Husain, Vice-Captain: J Hoffman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, K Chumusora, M Ansar, M Smart, S Naidu, A Husain, V Bijalwal, A Vasudevan, B Madival, P Tripathi and R Singh
Captain: S Naidu, Vice-Captain: V BijalwalPublished 05 Jul 2020, 18:22 IST