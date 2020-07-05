BRP vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 5th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRP vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

Brno Raptors take on the Brno Raiders in Match 7 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The second-place playoff in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 pits Brno Raptors against the Brno Raiders once again on Sunday.

This would be their second meeting of the day, with the Raiders edging the Rangers by just three runs in the first game. Going by how things unfolded in the league fixture, another tight encounter awaits with the stakes much higher than they were before.

With a place in the final up for grabs, both teams should take part in another excellent encounter at the Brno Cricket Ground.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Brno Raptors

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival and Ajinkya Dhamdhere

Brno Raiders

Advertisement

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chumusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvenda Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair.

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raptors

J Hoffmann, S Naidu, V Mehta, M Ansar, A Kshirsagar, B Madival, S Ramaro, S Roy, A Dhamdhere, A Kashif and M Smart

Brno Raiders

A Khan, G Duraisamy, R Singh, B Subramaniam, A Husain, D Bhusal, J Singh, K Chomusora, V Bijalwal, P Tripathi and A Vasudevan

Match Details

Match: Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders

Date: 5th July 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

The bowlers have done most of the damage on this pitch, with the highest score being 96 only. With variable bounce and some swing on offer for the pacers, it will be tough going for the batsmen, who will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. Batting first is the ideal option upon winning the toss, with 75 being a very competitive total at the Brno Cricket Ground.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRP vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, K Chumusora, M Ansar, B Subramaniam, S Naidu, A Husain, V Bijalwal, S Ramaro, B Madival, P Tripathi and R Singh

Captain: A Husain, Vice-Captain: J Hoffman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, K Chumusora, M Ansar, M Smart, S Naidu, A Husain, V Bijalwal, A Vasudevan, B Madival, P Tripathi and R Singh

Captain: S Naidu, Vice-Captain: V Bijalwal