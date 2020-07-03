BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRP vs MCC match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

Brno Raptors take on Moravian CC in Match 1 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 gets underway as the Brno Raptors take on Moravian CC at the Brno Cricket Ground on Saturday. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although the Raptors should hold the home advantage in this ECN Czech T10 Super Series fixture.

However, the nature of this format should level the playing field for Moravian CC, which should make for a great contest in Brno.

Squads to choose from

Brno Raptors

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival and Ajinkya Dhamdhere

Moravian CC

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shiv Ramamurthy, Jitesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Prem Yadav, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George and Zainul Abid

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raptors

V Mehta, J Hoffman, C Khedriya, M Smart, M Ansar, S Ramaro, S Naidu, S Roy, A Kashif, M Dias and B Madival

Moravian CC

S Abdul-Wahab, J Mattakot, G Brahmadasan, L Mohan, V Njarekkattil, D Sandaruwan, O Sharma, S Ambar, A Paul, J Samuel and S Singh

Match Details

Match: Brno Raptors vs Moravian CC

Date: 4th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

There is not a lot of information available about the track but one can expect a placid pitch, considering that has been the trend in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.

The batsmen might have to account for a lack of bounce with the bowlers also likely to get some swing early on. Both teams should look to bat first and make the best use of the conditions on offer in this ECN Czech T10 Super Series encounter.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRP vs MCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, C Khedriya, G Brahmadasan, M Ansar, S Singh, D Sandruwan, S Ramaro, V Njarekkattil, A Kashif, A Paul and J Samuel

Captain: D Sandaruwan , Vice-Captain: C Khedriya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, C Khedriya, G Brahmadasan, M Smart, S Singh, D Sandruwan, S Ramaro, V Njarekkattil, M Dias, A Paul and J Samuel

Captain: D Sandruwan, Vice-Captain: S Ramaro