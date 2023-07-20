BRW vs MP Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match – July 21, 2023

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Mississauga Panthers (MP) will lock horns with each other in Match 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Thursday, July 20 (Friday, July 21 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the clash.

The opening game of the tournament is expected to be an absolute cracker. Top players from around the world will ply their trade and entertainment is pretty much guaranteed.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BRW vs MP Dream11 teams.

#3 James Neesham (MP) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

James Neesham is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the BRW vs MP match. In 248 T20 matches, he has scored 3349 runs at an average of 22.78 and a strike rate of 141.96 with seven half-centuries to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 203 wickets with three four-wicket hauls. If he gets going, the Wolves may find it tough to stop him.

#2 Jan Frylinck (BRW) – 7.5 credits

Scotland v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jan Frylinck is an underrated all-rounder and fantasy users should keep him in their teams for the BRW vs MP match. In 65 T20 matches, he has scored 484 runs at an average of 22 with one half-century and a top score of 82 not out to his name. The left-arm pacer has also picked up 78 wickets with two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Mark Chapman (BRW) – 9 credits

Ford Trophy - Wellington v Auckland

Mark Chapman was in stupendous form when New Zealand toured Pakistan for a bilateral ODI and T20I series. With scores of 65 not out, 71 not out, 104 not out, 46, and 43, Chapman shone with the bat in hand.

In 132 T20 matches, he has scored 2670 runs from 132 matches at an average of 26.17 with two centuries and 16 half-centuries to his name.

