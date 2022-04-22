BS vs PLE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 10

The Black Smiths (BS) will take on VTU-MU Pleven (PLE) in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday.

The Black Smiths started their ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 campaign with two losses against Academic – MU Sofia by 34 and by 29 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, VTU-MU Pleven were up against BSCU – MU Plovdiv in their first couple of matches. They, too, lost both fixtures by 20 and two runs, respectively. With both teams eager to get off the mark, an interesting contest beckons in Sofia.

BS vs PLE Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Dave Patel (wk), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Fayaz Mohammad, Ivaylo Katzarski (c), Muhammad Tayub, Jakob Gul, Omer Malik, Adil Patel, Aswad Khan, Salman Khan, Waleed Khan

KZLS XI

Nithin Sunil (wk), Zaigham Butt, Tarun Yadav, Jishnu Sivakumar, Shariyar Mohammed, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Amal Thomas, Mohammad Arham, Zain Mustafa

Match Details

BS vs PLE, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

Despite the track in Sofia being good for batting, the bowlers should also find some help. The batters will need to be wary of inconsistent bounce and swing. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s BS vs PLE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sunil is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

F Mohammed has scored 34 runs and picked up a wicket in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 so far.

All-rounders

M Kadyan is a brilliant all-rounder who could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has 59 runs to his name in the tournament.

A Ahmadhel is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored seven runs and scalped a wicket.

Bowler

W Khan will be heading into the game on the back of a four-wicket-haul and can be backed to be amongst the wickets once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BS vs PLE Dream11 prediction team

W Khan (BS) – 152 points

M Kadyan (PLE) – 95 points

F Mohammad (BS) – 77 points

A Ahmadhel (BS) – 86 points

N Sunil (PLE) – 63 points

Important stats for BS vs PLE Dream11 prediction team

W Khan: 4 wickets

M Kadyan: 59 runs

F Mohammad: 34 runs

A Ahmadhel: 7 runs and 1 wicket

BS vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022)

BS vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sunil, F Mohammad, J Sivakumar, T Yadav, S Mohammed, M Kadyan, A Ahmadhel, S Khan, W Khan, O Malik, M Arham.

Captain: M Kadyan. Vice-captain: W Khan.

BS vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, D Patel, F Mohammad, J Gul, J Sivakumar, T Yadav, M Kadyan, A Ahmadhel, W Khan, O Malik, M Arham.

Captain: F Mohammad. Vice-captain: A Ahmadhel.

