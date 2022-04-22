BS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 14

The Black Smiths (BS) will take on BSCU – MU Plovdiv (PLO) in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday.

The Black Smiths are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. BSCU – MU Plovdiv, meanwhile, have won two of their six encounters and second in the points table.

BS vs PLO Probable Playing 11 Today

BS XI

Mohammad Fayyaz, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Aswad Khan, Ivaylo Katzarski (c), Muhammad Tayub, Adil Patel, Dave Patel (wk), Omer Malik, Jakob Gul, Waleed Khan, Salman Khan.

PLO XI

Saim Hussain (c&wk), Mohammad Sufyan, Ahsan Khan, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Zain Abidi, Karthik Sreekumar, Ahmed Naveed, Parth Acharya, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Rahul Sarda.

Match Details

BS vs PLO, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The bowlers should get some help despite the pitch in Sofia generally favoring the batters. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s BS vs PLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hussain has smacked 73 runs in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 so far. He is more than handy behind the stumps as well.

Batter

F Mohammed has scored 34 runs in addition to taking a wicket. He will be eyeing a big knock today.

All-rounders

S Khan is a decent all-rounder who has scored 11 runs and picked up a wicket in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022.

A Ahmadhel has seven runs and a wicket to his name. He can be effective with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

W Khan claimed a four-wicket-haul in the last clash and will be hoping to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BS vs PLO Dream11 prediction team

W Khan (BS) – 154 points

S Hussain (PLO) – 143 points

A Ahmadhel (BS) – 123 points

F Mohammad (BS) – 87 points

O Malik (BS) – 86 points

Important stats for BS vs PLO Dream11 prediction team

W Khan: 4 wickets

A Ahmadhel: 7 runs and 1 wicket

F Mohammad: 34 runs

BS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022)

BS vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, F Mohammad, M Sufyan, J Gul, M Arsalan Khan, A Ahmadhel, S Khan, K Dasan, W Khan, O Malik, P Acharya.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: S Hussain.

BS vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, F Mohammad, M Sufyan, J Gul, M Arsalan Khan, A Ahmadhel, A Khan, S Khan, W Khan, O Malik, P Acharya.

Captain: A Ahmadhel. Vice-captain: W Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar