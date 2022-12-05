BSC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 1

Baranagar Sporting Club Women (BSC-W) will take on Gymkhana Women (GYM-W) in match 1 at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Monday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BSC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. Baranagar have in-form and experienced players, while Gymkhana have a young squad of promising players.

Baranagar will look to win the game, but Gymkhana are a better team and expected to prevail.

BSC-W vs GYM-W Match Details

Match 1 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 5 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSC-W vs GYM-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 1

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 8:45 am IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

BSC-W vs GYM-W Form Guide

BSC-W - Will be playing their first match

GYM-W - Will be playing their first match

BSC-W vs GYM-W Probable Playing XIs

BSC-W

No major injury updates

Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Komal Jaiswal, Shahida Khatun, Mita Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Priti Choudhary, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Swati Sah, lti Sarkar (wk), Sharbani Swapan Paul, Mouli Manik Mandal

GYM-W

No major injury updates

Shreya Karar, Ananya Halder, Barnali Tamuli, Jhumia Khatun, Tithi Dhara (wk), Sonali Mondal, Ishika Barui, Sukanya Parida, Prativa Rana, Sanchita Adhikary, Zoya Laskar

BSC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Dhara

Dhara, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Mondal is another good pick.

Batters

S Swapan Paul

I Barui and Paul are the two best batter picks. B Tamuli is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

M Paul

S Parida and M Paul are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ganguly is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Manik

The top bowler picks are S Adhikary and M Manik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expect them to bowl at the death. S Karar is another good pick.

BSC-W vs GYM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Paul

M Paul is one of the best players for Baranagar, and she bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

I Barui

Barui is one of the best picks, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for BSC-W vs GYM-W, Match 1

I Barui

S Swapan Paul

M Paul

S Parida

B Tamuli

Baranagar Sporting Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baranagar Sporting Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Dhara, S Mondal

Batters: S Swapan Paul, I Barui, B Tamuli

All-rounders: M Paul, S Parida, S Ganguly

Bowlers: M Manik, S Adhikary, S Karar

Baranagar Sporting Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Dhara

Batters: S Swapan Paul, I Barui, B Tamuli

All-rounders: M Paul, S Parida, S Ganguly, R Ashit Dutta

Bowlers: M Manik, S Adhikary, N Suvenda

