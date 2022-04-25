BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 23

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the 23rd match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are langushing at the bottom of the points table, losing all their six games so far. Meanwhile, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club are third in the standings, with four wins, two losses and one no-result.

BSCC vs CVCC Probable Playing XIs

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Lalnunthara Ngutre, Zomuansanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana, R Lalthakima, R Lalhlimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Zoramthanga, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club

Laltleipuia, Lalnuntluanga (c), K Vanlalruata, Lalruatdika, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma, William Pachuau

Match Details

Match: BSCC vs CVCC.

Date & Time: April 25, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, and spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalruatdika has been in decent touch with the bat and has been good behind the stumps too.

Batters

K Vanlalruata is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 143 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

Sumit Lama has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 140 runs in five innings and has also taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

Lalrinfela is in top form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in six games so far.

Five best players to pick in BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lama (CVCC): 520 points

Lalrinfela (BSCC): 324 points

Arbin Sahi (BSCC): 294 points

Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 280 points

Rosianliana Ralte Junior (CVCC): 278 points.

Key stats for BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lama: 140 runs & wickets

K Vanlalruata: 143 runs

Lalrinfela: 8 wickets

Arbin Sahi: 125 runs & 3 wickets.

BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalruatdika, Laltleipuia, K Vanlalruata, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Zoramthanga, Arbin Sahi, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia.

Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela.

Dream11 Team for Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalruatdika, K Vanlalruata, R Lalhlimpuia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Zoramthanga, Arbin Sahi, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia.

Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

