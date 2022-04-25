BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 23

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the 23rd match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday.
Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are langushing at the bottom of the points table, losing all their six games so far. Meanwhile, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club are third in the standings, with four wins, two losses and one no-result.
BSCC vs CVCC Probable Playing XIs
Bawngkawn South Cricket Club
Lalnunthara Ngutre, Zomuansanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana, R Lalthakima, R Lalhlimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Zoramthanga, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei.
Chhinga Veng Cricket Club
Laltleipuia, Lalnuntluanga (c), K Vanlalruata, Lalruatdika, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma, William Pachuau
Match Details
Match: BSCC vs CVCC.
Date & Time: April 25, 2022; 9 AM IST.
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, and spinners might get some turn as well.
Today’s BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lalruatdika has been in decent touch with the bat and has been good behind the stumps too.
Batters
K Vanlalruata is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 143 runs in six innings.
All-rounders
Sumit Lama has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 140 runs in five innings and has also taken seven wickets.
Bowlers
Lalrinfela is in top form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in six games so far.
Five best players to pick in BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lama (CVCC): 520 points
Lalrinfela (BSCC): 324 points
Arbin Sahi (BSCC): 294 points
Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 280 points
Rosianliana Ralte Junior (CVCC): 278 points.
Key stats for BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lama: 140 runs & wickets
K Vanlalruata: 143 runs
Lalrinfela: 8 wickets
Arbin Sahi: 125 runs & 3 wickets.
BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalruatdika, Laltleipuia, K Vanlalruata, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Zoramthanga, Arbin Sahi, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia.
Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalruatdika, K Vanlalruata, R Lalhlimpuia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Zoramthanga, Arbin Sahi, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia.
Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: Rosianliana Ralte Junior.