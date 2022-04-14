BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 8

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will face off against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the eighth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Thursday.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club were beaten by CHC by 79 runs in their first match before they lost to LCC by six wickets in their second. Meanwhile, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club lost their second match to KCC by 17 runs after their first game was abandoned. They are currently in penultimate position in the points table.

BSCC vs CVCC Probable Playing XIs

BSCC

C Lalmuanpuia, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), R Lalhlimpuia, Zomuansanga, Arbin Sahi, Lalnunthara Ngutre (wk), Lalawmpuia Renthlei, K Lalthazuala, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela, Lalremruata Tochhawng.

CVCC

Lalnuntluanga (c), Lalruatdika (wk), Lalhruai Ralte, K Vanlalruata, Ricky Lalthlamuana, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalchhuanliana, Sumit Lama, Akash Singh, Laltleipuia, Rinsangzela Hmamte.

Match Details

Match: BSCC vs CVCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: April 14, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 130 runs could be a par total.

Today's BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalruatdika: Lalruatdika has failed miserably in his two previous outings, scoring only five runs. He's due for a big innings in this game.

Batters

Bobby Vanlalhriiata: He struggled with the bat in his last two games, scoring only 23 runs.

All-rounders

Lalnuntluanga: He is one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his team. He picked up two crucial wickets in his last outing against KCC and also scored a useful 15. He can contribute with the bat as well, which makes him a great captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ralte Junior: He has picked up two wickets in his last two games at an average of 12.00. He could be a valuable pick in your BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

Rinsangzela (CVCC): 60 points.

Lalawmpuia Renthlei (BSCC): 73 points.

Sumit Lama (CVCC): 99 points.

Key stats for BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

K Vanlalruata - 28 runs in his last two games; batting average: 14.00.

Lalnuntluanga – 27 runs in his last two games; batting average: 27.00.

Lalrintluanga - Two wickets in his last two games; bowling average: 13.50.

BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction

BSCC vs CVCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalnunthara Ngutre, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Laltleipuia, Ricky Lalthlamuana, R Lalhlimpuia, Sumit Lama, Lalhruai Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, Lalrinfela, Laltleipuia, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Rosiamliana Ralte.

Captain: Lalnuntluanga. Vice-captain: Sumit Lama.

BSCC vs CVCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalnunthara Ngutre, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Laltleipuia, K Vanlalruata, R Lalhlimpuia, Sumit Lama, Lalhruai Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, Lalrinfela, Laltleipuia, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Rosiamliana Ralte.

Captain: Lalnuntluanga. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela.

