BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 25

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club in match number 25 of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram on Tuesday.
Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have lost all their seven matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Kulikawn Cricket Club haven't been consistent either but they have fared a touch better than Bawngkawn South Cricket Club. Kulikawn Cricket Club have two wins, four losses and two no-results so far.
BSCC vs KCC Probable Playing 11 today
Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Malsawmdinpuia, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Indra Chettri, Arbin Sahi, K Lalthazuala, R Lalthakima, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Lalrinfela, Nicky Pradhan
Kulikawn Cricket Club: C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Saroj Kumar, Nasib Rai, Santosh Murmu, Roger Lalruatfela, Vanlalpekhlua, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Ajay Rai
Match Details
Match: BSCC vs KCC
Date & Time: April 26, 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners might get some turn as well.
Today’s BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Vikash Kumar has been safe behind the stumps and can chip in with the bat as well.
Batters
C Lalrinsanga seems to be in good touch with the bat and has mustered 137 runs. He has also picked up two wickets with the ball.
All-rounders
Arbin Sahi is one of the key players for BSCC and he has made a significant impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 153 runs and has picked up four wickets.
Bowlers
Nasib Rai can make effective contributions all-round. He has accumulated 91 runs and has returned with six scalps.
Top 5 best players to pick in BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Nasib Rai (KCC): 359 points
Arbin Sahi (BSCC): 357 points
Lalrinfela (BSCC): 328 points
C Lalrinsanga (KCC): 288 points
Lalmalsawma Khawlhring (BSCC): 210 points
Important stats for BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Nasib Rai: 91 runs & 6 wickets
C Lalrinsanga: 137 runs & 2 wickets
Arbin Sahi: 153 runs & 4 wickets
Lalrinfela: 12 wickets
BSCC vs KCC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Roger Lalruatfela, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Parvez Ahmed, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela
Captain: Nasib Rai Vice-captain: Arbin Sahi
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kumar, Roger Lalruatfela, C Lalrinsanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Parvez Ahmed, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, K Lalthazuala, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinfela
Captain: C Lalrinsanga Vice-captain: Lalrinfela