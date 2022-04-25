BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 25

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club in match number 25 of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram on Tuesday.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have lost all their seven matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Kulikawn Cricket Club haven't been consistent either but they have fared a touch better than Bawngkawn South Cricket Club. Kulikawn Cricket Club have two wins, four losses and two no-results so far.

BSCC vs KCC Probable Playing 11 today

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Malsawmdinpuia, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Indra Chettri, Arbin Sahi, K Lalthazuala, R Lalthakima, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Lalrinfela, Nicky Pradhan

Kulikawn Cricket Club: C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Saroj Kumar, Nasib Rai, Santosh Murmu, Roger Lalruatfela, Vanlalpekhlua, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Ajay Rai

Match Details

Match: BSCC vs KCC

Date & Time: April 26, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikash Kumar has been safe behind the stumps and can chip in with the bat as well.

Batters

C Lalrinsanga seems to be in good touch with the bat and has mustered 137 runs. He has also picked up two wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Arbin Sahi is one of the key players for BSCC and he has made a significant impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 153 runs and has picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Nasib Rai can make effective contributions all-round. He has accumulated 91 runs and has returned with six scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Nasib Rai (KCC): 359 points

Arbin Sahi (BSCC): 357 points

Lalrinfela (BSCC): 328 points

C Lalrinsanga (KCC): 288 points

Lalmalsawma Khawlhring (BSCC): 210 points

Important stats for BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Nasib Rai: 91 runs & 6 wickets

C Lalrinsanga: 137 runs & 2 wickets

Arbin Sahi: 153 runs & 4 wickets

Lalrinfela: 12 wickets

BSCC vs KCC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Roger Lalruatfela, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Parvez Ahmed, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela

Captain: Nasib Rai Vice-captain: Arbin Sahi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kumar, Roger Lalruatfela, C Lalrinsanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Parvez Ahmed, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, K Lalthazuala, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinfela

Captain: C Lalrinsanga Vice-captain: Lalrinfela

