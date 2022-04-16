BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 10

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) in the 10th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have had a difficult tournament so far and are still looking to win their first match. They were defeated by Chhinga Veng Cricket Club by 48 runs in their previous game, extending their losing streak to three matches.

Kulikawn Cricket Club's performance has also been unspectacular, with only one win in three matches so far. They are currently fourth in the standings, with two points from three games.

BSCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

BSCC

C Lalmuanpuia (wk), Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), R Lalthakima, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei

KCC

C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar (wk), Parvez Ahmed, Lalzuitualanga, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Santosh Murmu, Lalliansanga, TC Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga, Nasib Rai, Binod Sarki

Match Details

Match: BSCC vs KCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 10.

Date and Time: April 16, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers could have the edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 140 runs could be a par total.

Today's BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikash Kumar: Vikas has struggled with the bat so far in the tournament, scoring only 27 runs. He's due for a big innings in this game.

Batters

C. Lalrinsanga: Lalrinsanga has done well with the bat and has also been effective with the ball. He has scored 58 runs at an average of 29.00 and taken one wicket in three games.

All-rounders

Lalzuitluanga: Lalzuitualanga has done well with the ball so far, picking up four wickets at an average of 14.0 in three games. He is expected to perform with the bat, making him an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ajay Rai: He has picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 10.50. He could be a valuable pick for your BSCC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Parvez Ahmed-I (KCC): 124 points.

Arbin Sahi (BSCC): 105 points.

Nasib Rai (KCC): 151 points.

Key stats for BSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Lalzuitualanga - Four wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 14.00.

TC Laledenthara – Six wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 7.33.

Lalhriatpuia Khiangte - 27 runs in his last three games; batting average: 09.00.

BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction

BSCC vs KCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalzuitualanga, Parvez Ahmed, Arbin Sahi, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinfela

Captain: Lalzuitualanga. Vice-captain: TC Laledenthara.

BSCC vs KCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, R Lalthakima, Lalzuitualanga, Parvez Ahmed, Arbin Sahi, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinfela

Captain: TC Laledenthara. Vice-captain: Parvez Ahmed.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee