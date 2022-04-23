BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 21

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will take on Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in match number 21 of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have lost all their six games so far. Meanwhile, Luangmual Cricket Club have two wins and four losses.

BSCC vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Lalnunthara Ngutre, C Lalmuanpuia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, R Lalhlimpuia, R Lalthakima, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela.

Luangmual Cricket Club

Lalrempuia, H Lalbiakhlua, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, David S Malsawmtluanga, Abhay, Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrinchhana (c), Zaithanmawia, Lalrinfela, James Lalthanmawia.

Match Details

Match: BSCC vs LCC.

Date & Time: April 23, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, and spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Lalbiakhlua has been very good behind the stumps, and he can make some valuable contributions with the bat too.

Batters

Michael Lalhmachhuana can get some crucial runs, and he has been getting good starts in this tournament.

All-rounders

G Lalbiakvela has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 125 runs and has returned with ten wickets too.

Bowlers

Lalrinfela is in top form with the ball. He has picked up seven wickets in five games and has bowled economically as well.

Five best players to pick in BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Team

G Lalbiakvela (LCC): 542 points

Lalrempuia (LCC): 315 points

Zoramthanga (BSCC): 300 points

Lalrinfela (BSCC): 289 points

Lalrinchhana (LCC): 177 points.

Key stats for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Zoramthanga: 46 runs & 7 wickets

Arbin Sahi: 106 runs & 2 wickets

G Lalbiakvela: 125 runs & 10 wickets

Lalrempuia: 60 runs & 7 wickets.

BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Lalbiakhlua, David S Malsawmtluanga, Zaithanmawia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, Lalrinchhana, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Zoramthanga.

Dream11 Team for Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Lalbiakhlua, David S Malsawmtluanga, Abhay, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Zoramthanga, Lalrinchhana, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Lalrempuia.

