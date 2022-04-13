BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 6

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) will take on Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in the sixth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Wednesday.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club were defeated by Chanmarians by 79 runs in the first match primarily due to poor batting. Their bowlers also appeared helpless, and they amassed a massive total despite failing to take wickets on crucial occasions.

Luangmual Cricket Club had to settle for one point in their only match after their previous match was called off. They will look to register their first win of the tournament.

BSCC vs LCC Probable Playing 11 Today

BSCC XI

Malsawmdinpuia (wk), Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), R Lalhlimpuia, Zomuansanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalnunthara Ngutre, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, K Lalthazuala, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela

LCC XI

Abhay Joshi, H Lalbiakhlua (wk), G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Zaithanmawia, Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrempuia, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte, James Lalthanmawia

Match Details

BSCC vs LCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 120 runs could be a par total.

Today's BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Lalbiakhlua: Lalbiakhlua was in good form in the previous match, but he couldn't convert his innings into a big score. A big innings is due, so he might deliver in this game.

Batters

Bobby Vanchhawng: He struggled badly with the bat in the previous game, scoring only 14 runs. He will be keen to deliver in this game.

All-rounders

Hazrat Bilal: He is one of the consistent performers with the ball for his team. He picked up three crucial wickets in his previous outing against CVCC. Bilal's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your BSCC vs LCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lalrinchhana: Lalrinchhana has done well enough with the ball for his side, taking two wickets. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BSCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Malsawmkima Ralte (LCC): 41 points.

Lalrinfela (BSCC): 48 points.

B. Lalnunfela (LCC): 36 points.

Key stats for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

H Lalbiakhlua - 25 runs in his previous outing; batting average: 25.00.

G Lalbiakvela – 15 runs and three wickets in his previous outing; batting average: 15.00.

Lalrintluanga - Two wickets in his previous outing; bowling average: 13.50.

BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction

BSCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Lalbiakhlua, David Malsawmtluanga, Abhay Joshi, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalrinchhana, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Lalrinfela

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Lalrinchhana.

BSCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Lalbiakhlua, David Malsawmtluanga, Abhay Joshi, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalrinchhana, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Lalrinfela

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: R Lalhlimpuia.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee