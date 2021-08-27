BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden 2021, Quarter Final 3

BSC Rehberge 1945 will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in the third quarter-final of the ECS Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday.

BSC Rehberge comfortably topped Group A with seven wins in eight games. Their only loss in the competition so far arrived against FC Viktoria. However, they are unbeaten in the last four matches and look like the favorites to win this contest. Meanwhile, Berlin International Cricket Academy finished fourth in their group with six points. They are the obvious underdogs against BSC Rehberge.

BSCR vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today

BSCR XI

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nadjibullah Yasser, Jafer Luqman, Asim Rehman, Imran Chaudhry, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Javed Iqbal (c), Yousaf Khan, Salman Azhar

BICA XI

Chanti Pasupuleti, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar (c), Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Sandan Chintanippu, Amar Shankarappa, Anilchandra Kavi, Chandu Nagasai, Abhi Panchal, Sagar Jariwala

Match Details

BSCR vs BICA, ECS Dresden Quarter Final 3

Date and Time: 26th August, 2021, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the par score here is 100.

Today’s BSCR vs BICA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Luqman could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

C Pasupuleti has done a wonderful job with the bat. He has scored 194 runs in eight matches at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 170.17.

N Yasser is a fantastic player who cannot be ignored from your BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 169 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 244.92.

All-rounders

S Liaqat has been hugely impressive with his all-round shows and should be considered a captaincy choice for the BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Side. Liaqat has scored 160 runs at a strike rate of 225.35 and has also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

C Nagasai has scalped seven wickets in eight matches so far and he’s expected to prove lethal with the ball once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in BSCR vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

S Liaqat (BSCR) – 496 points

R Vanukuri (BICA) – 480 points

N Yasser (BSCR) – 364 points

C Pasupuleti (BICA) – 318 points

Y Khan (BSCR) – 315 points

Important stats for BSCR vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

S Liaqat: 160 runs and 6 wickets

R Vanukuri: 52 runs and 11 wickets

N Yasser: 169 runs

C Pasupuleti: 194 runs

Y Khan: 8 wickets

BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today

BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Luqman, N Yasser, C Pasupuleti, I Chaudry, S Liaqat, R Vanukuri, Y Khan, A Panchal, C Nagasai, N Mujadady, S Chintanippu

Captain: S Liaqat, Vice-Captain: R Vanukuri

BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Luqman, N Yasser, C Pasupuleti, I Chaudry, S Ahmed, S Liaqat, R Vanukuri, Y Khan, C Nagasai, N Mujadady, S Chintanippu

Captain: N Yasser, Vice-Captain: C Pasupuleti

Edited by Diptanil Roy