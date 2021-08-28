BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden 2021, Semi-Final 2

BSC Rehberge 1945 will take on Britannia CC in the second semi-final of ECS Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday.

The quarter-final matches in ECS Dresden got abandoned because of rain. But BSC Rehberge and Britannia CC have qualified for the final on the basis of their higher group standings compared to their quarter-final opponents.

BSCR vs BRI Probable Playing 11s

BSCR XI

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nadjibullah Yasser, Jafer Luqman, Asim Rehman, Imran Chaudhry, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Javed Iqbal (c), Yousaf Khan, Salman Azhar.

BRI XI

Vishal Panjwani, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, MD Nizamul Islam, Richard O’Grady, Himanshu Himansh, Arjun Reddy, Sanish Goyal, Waleed Ahmed

Match Details

Match: BSCR vs BRI, ECS Dresden Semi-Final 2.

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The track is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers could struggle to pick wickets, and the par score here is 100 runs.

Today’s BSCR vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Luqman could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

N Yasser is a fabulous player who cannot be ignored for your BSCR vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy sides. He has scored 169 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 244.92.

All-rounders

R Singh has been hugely impressive with his all-round performances, and should be considered as a captaincy choice for BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy teams. Singh is among the top scorers in the competition with 208 runs at an average of 52. He has also picked up five wickets.

Meanwhile, F Khan could prove to be a game-changer for his side. The impactful all-rounder has scored 101 runs in seven matches, and has also scalped ten wickets.

Bowlers

W Ahmed has picked up ten wickets in eight matches. He will be expected to lead the line for his side.

5 best players to pick in BSCR vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh (BRI) – 571 points.

F Khan (BRI) – 503 points.

S Liaqat (BSCR) – 496 points.

N Yasser (BSCR) – 364 points.

W Ahmed (BRI) – 362 points.

Key stats for BSCR vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh: 208 runs and 5 wickets.

F Khan: 101 runs and 10 wickets.

S Liaqat: 160 runs and 6 wickets.

N Yasser: 169 runs.

W Ahmed: 10 wickets.

BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Prediction

BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Luqman, N Yasser, V Panjwani, I Chaudry, R Singh, F Khan, S Liaqat, Y Khan, W Ahmed, W Virk, H Himansh.

Captain: R Singh. Vice-Captain: F Khan.

BSCR vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Luqman, N Yasser, V Panjwani, I Chaudry, R Singh, F Khan, S Liaqat, W Ahmed, W Virk, H Himansh, N Mujadady.

Captain: S Liaqat. Vice-Captain: N Yasser.

Edited by Bhargav