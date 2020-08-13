BSCR vs BSVB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 13th, 2020

The third ECS Dresden T10 fixture of the day will be contested between BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. BSCR have just lost their previous games after 5 wins in a row. The team is excellent when it comes to defending totals.

On the other hand, BSV Britannia have managed to breach the 100-run mark on two occasions and have remained unbeaten thus far in the competition. Their bowlers have been on the top of their mark and have produced memorable bowling performance to bring about wins.

In their previous game, BSVB scored 93 runs in 10 runs and bowled out their opponent for just 61 in 6.5 overs. With a fine record backing them ahead of this game, BSVB will be favourites to win this contest.

Squads to choose from

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

BSC Rehberge

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijad Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ganidu Arumadura, Ronson Muliyil, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Sadiq Sabah and Atta Ur Rahman Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XIs

BSV Britannia

Rohit Singh, Sanjish Giyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Faisal Khan, Zamir Haider, Waleed Ahmed, Hitesh Thakur, Gaurav Lohia, Mohit Negi and Vijay Lakshmanan

BSC Rehberge

Javed Iqbal, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Chaudry, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Yousaf Khan, Ganidu Arumadura, Musthafa Muhammed, Saddam Gill, Awais Zafar and Saeed Safi.

Match Details

Match: BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge

Date: 13th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch is an ideal one for pacers as it assists swing with not much benefit for the spin bowlers. The batsmen will have to watch out and take up a cautious approach while looking to score against the fast bowlers. Anything above 80 could be defendable on this track.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmad, F Khan, H Thakur, I Chaudry, S Liaqat, N Mujadaddy, R Singh, W Virk, J Iqbal, W Ahmed and G Lohia

Captain: R Singh Vice-Captain: J Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammed, F Khan, H Thakur, I Chaudry, S Liaqat, N Mujadaddy, R Singh, S Goyal, J Iqbal, W Ahmed and N Yasser

Captain: F Khan Vice-Captain: J Iqbal