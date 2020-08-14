BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 14th, 2020

The second semi-final of ECS T10 Dresden will take place between BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. The teams finished second and third respectively on the points table after the group matches.

RC Dresden started their run in the league with an easy victory against USGC and have remained consistent while chasing totals, a major driving force behind their wins so far.

On the other hand, BSCR have showcased their skills with the ball every game and with a strong bowling lineup, they will definitely hope to pose a stiff challenge to their opposition today.

With a strong batting unit facing off against an in-form bowling unit, we've got an exciting clash on the cards!

Squads to choose from

RC Dresden

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

BSC Rehberge

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijad Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ganidu Arumadura, Ronson Muliyil, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Sadiq Sabah and Atta Ur Rahman Shinwari.

Predicted Playing XIs

RC Dresden

Syed Waqar, Waqas Khalil, Sandeep Kamboj, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Gulzar Rasool, Ashwin Prakash, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Grover and Kapil Chandnani,

BSC Rehberge

Javed Iqbal, Musthafa Muhammed, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Chaudry, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sadiq Sabah, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Saddam Gill and Saeed Safi.

Match Details

Match: RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge

Date: 14th August 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch will definitely favour the batsmen, but with the pacers getting some zip off the surface, it could lead to an equitable battle between bat and ball. Spinner have had nothing to work with, and the onus will be on the quicks to restrict the batsmen from running away with the game.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Semi-final 2 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan Yousefzai, I Chaudry, S Safi, N Mujadday, R Grover, K Chandnani, J Iqbal, S Waqar Hussain, S Subramaniam, S Sabah and H Bhardwaj.

Captain: N Mujadday Vice-Captain: J Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammed, I Chaudry, S Safi, N Mujadday, R Grover, K Chandnani, J Iqbal, S Waqar Hussain, S Subramaniam, S Sabah and S Liaqat.

Captain: S Liaqat Vice-Captain: N Mujadday