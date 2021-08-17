BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

BSC Rehberge will take on FC Viktoria in the seventh game of the ECS T10 Dresden on 17th August at the Rugby Cricket Dresden.

BSC Rehberge have started their ECS T10 Dresden campaign strongly, winning their opening two encounters against SG Einheit Halle. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and hold a strong position at the top.

On the other hand, FC Viktoria will play their first game of the ECS T10 Dresden. They are up against a powerful Rehberge side and would want to play their best to start their campaign on a strong note.

BSCR vs VIK Probable Playing 11 Today

BSC Rehberge

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sajid Liaqat, Luqman Jafer (WK), Javed Rana (C), Yousaf Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Ali Butt, Nadjibullah Yasser, Nooruddin Mujadady, Nadeem Hassan, Salman Azhar.

FC Viktoria

Bilal Hussain, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider (WK), Tanvir Butt, Rohit Unnithan, Waleed Aslam, Tojo Thomas, Raza Amar, Andi Mirza, Usman Hadi

Match Details

BSCR vs VIK, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 17th August, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at Rugby Cricket Dresden favors the batsmen in this format of the game, but the bowlers will find some help.

The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on the chasing side.

Today’s BSCR vs VIK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zamir Haider: Haider is an excellent wicketkeeper-batsman who can score quick runs as well as contribute behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Nadjibullah Yasser: Yasser was impressive in the first two games, scoring 63 runs. He is expected to deliver once again for his side.

Waleed Aslam: Aslam is a decent batter who has the ability to score quick runs and smash long sixes.

All-rounders

Sajid Liaqat: Liaqat has contributed to both aspects of the game, scoring 20 runs as well as grabbing three wickets in the opening two encounters.

Zahid Mahmood: Mahmood is an experienced campaigner and can score consistent runs as well as pick up crucial wickets.

Bowlers

Javed Iqbal: Iqbal was brilliant in the last encounter, grabbing three wickets and helping his side secure an easy win.

Ehsan Latif: Latif is an exceptional bowler who can provide early breakthroughs and set a perfect foundation for the team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BSCR vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Sajid Liaqat: 138 points

Javed Iqbal: 131 points

Najdibullah Yasser: 128 points

Yousaf Khan: 109 points

Jafer Luqman: 85 points

Important stats for BSCR vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Sajid Liaqat: 2 matches, 20 runs, 3 wickets

Javed Iqbal: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Najdibullah Yasser: 2 matches, 63 runs

Yousaf Khan: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Jafer Luqman: 2 matches, 40 runs

BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Today

BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Najdibullah Yasser, Jafer Luqman, Waleed Aslam, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ehsan Latif

Captain: Zahid Mahmood Vice-Captain: Sajid Liaqat

BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zamir Haider, Najdibullah Yasser, Jafer Luqman, Waleed Aslam, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Zeeshan Sahi, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Tojo Thomas, Ehsan Latif

Captain: Najdibullah Yasser Vice-Captain: Waleed Aslam

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee