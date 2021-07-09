PLO vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Eliminator - July 10, 2021

BSCU - MU Plovdiv will be up against the Barbarians in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Bulgaria at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv have blown hot and cold throughout their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign so far. They had just one win, four losses and one washout to their name after the first six matches. However, back-to-back wins over the bottom-placed VTU-MU Pleven helped BSCU - MU Plovdiv finish third in the points table. With momentum on their side, they will start as slight favorites in the all-important Eliminator.

The Barbarians, on the other hand, have won just two games in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. With as many as five losses and a wash-out to their name, they finished fourth in the standings. However, the Barbarians are the only team to record a win over table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian CC. They will want to take some confidence from that when they lock horns with BSCU - MU Plovdiv in the ECS T10 Eliminator at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

BSCU - MU Plovdiv: Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Ali Lucman, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Faizan Rehman, Haamid Hussain, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Muhammad Uzair, Nabeel Javed, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Zain Abidi

Barbarians: Alexandar Stoychev, Andrei Lilov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivan Kamburov, Ivaylo Andreev, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Krasimir Kamenov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Vasil Hristov

Predicted Playing XIs

BSCU - MU Plovdiv: Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Aamir Nakhuda, Ali Hussain, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Nabeel Javed, Parth Acharya, Saim Hussain (c & wk), Faizan Rehman, Zain Abidi

Barbarians: Mohammad Fayaz, Vasil Hristov, Dimo Nikolov (c), Hristo Ivanov (wk), Boyko Ivanov, Vasilen Kamburov, Deyan Shipkov, Mario Berberyan, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov

Match Details

Match: BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, Eliminator, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date: July 10th 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia is a good one to bat on. Despite the first few ECS T10 Bulgaria games seeing some low-scoring encounters, the ground has witnessed high-scoring matches lately. The average first innings score in completed games at the venue is 90 runs, with the teams batting second having a better win record in Sofia. A score of 100-105 could be a match-winning one in the Eliminator.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLO vs MAR)

Dream11 Team for BSCU - MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Hussain, Vasilen Kamburov, Sulaiman Ali, Dimo Nikolov, Fayaz Mohammad, Aamir Nakhuda, Nikolay Nankov, Parth Acharya, Boyko Ivanov

Captain: Sulaiman Ali. Vice-captain: Fayaz Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Hussain, Ivan Ivanov, Sulaiman Ali, Dimo Nikolov, Fayaz Mohammad, Junaid Farooq, Parth Acharya, Boyko Ivanov, Faizan Rehman

Captain: Saim Hussain. Vice-captain: Dimo Nikolov

