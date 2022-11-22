BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 53

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will lock horns with Bangladesh Kings (BAK) in the 53rd game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Badalona are third in the Group A points table, winning eight of their 12 games. The Kings, meanwhile, are sixth in the points table, winning five of their 12 matches.

BSH vs BAK Match Details

The 53rd game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 22 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 01:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: BSH vs BAK, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 53

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first innings score in the last four games here is 136

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 113

BSH vs BAK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Badalona Shaheen: W-W-W-W-W

Bangladesh Kings: W-W-L-L-L

BSH vs BAK probable playing XIs for today’s match

BSH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BSH Probable Playing XI

Dilawar Khan (C), Maxi Hoeck, Khizar Ali (WK), Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Jahangir Hassan, Naeem Hussain, Adeel Abbas, Sami Ur Rehman, Uneeb Shah

BAK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BAK Probable Playing XI

Moshiur Rahman (C), Omar Ali, Shubhdeep Deb (WK), Moynul Islam, HM Delwar, Shakil Mia, Happy Singh, Razu Miah, MD Rahul, Asad Ali, Anwarul Haque

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babar Khan (12 matches, 430 runs, Strike Rate: 277.41)

Khan is the leading run scorer for Badalona this season with 430 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 277.41 in 12 innings.

Top Batter pick

Khizar Ali (11 matches, 292 runs, Strike Rate: 229.92)

Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat. He has scored 292 runs at a strike rate of close to 230 in 11 games.

Top All-rounder pick

Farrukh Sohail (12 matches, 241 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 280.23 and Economy Rate: 14.60)

Sohail could provide you with some valuable points in this game. In 12 games, he has scored 241 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 280+ and scalped six wickets too.

Top Bowler pick

MD Rahul (10 matches, 51 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 145.71 and Economy Rate: 10.59)

Rahul has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.59 and also scored 51 runs in ten games. He's a quality bowler can also score some handy runs.

BSH vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mati Ur Rehman

Rehman could prove to be a wise captaincy choice. He has garnered 321 runs at a strike rate of 237+ and also scalped six wickets in ten games.

Moshiur Rahman

In 12 games, Rahman has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 10.64 and scored 83 runs. He's surely a must-have pick.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mati Ur Rehman 321 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches

Babar Khan 430 runs in 12 matches

Moshiur Rahman 83 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches

Farrukh Sohail 241 runs and 6 wickets in 12 matches

MD Rahul 51 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches

BSH vs BAK Match Expert Tips

Sami Ur Rehman

Rehman has picked up eight wickets and also scored 33 runs in 12 outings. He's a quality player who could prove to be a differential pick.

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 53, Head-to-Head League

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman, Farrukh Sohail

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 53, Grand League

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan, Shakil Mia

Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam

