BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 53

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will lock horns with Bangladesh Kings (BAK) in the 53rd game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Badalona are third in the Group A points table, winning eight of their 12 games. The Kings, meanwhile, are sixth in the points table, winning five of their 12 matches.
BSH vs BAK Match Details
The 53rd game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 22 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 01:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: BSH vs BAK, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 53
Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 01:00 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
BSH vs BAK Pitch Report
The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first innings score in the last four games here is 136
Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 136
Average second innings score: 113
BSH vs BAK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Badalona Shaheen: W-W-W-W-W
Bangladesh Kings: W-W-L-L-L
BSH vs BAK probable playing XIs for today’s match
BSH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
BSH Probable Playing XI
Dilawar Khan (C), Maxi Hoeck, Khizar Ali (WK), Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Jahangir Hassan, Naeem Hussain, Adeel Abbas, Sami Ur Rehman, Uneeb Shah
BAK Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
BAK Probable Playing XI
Moshiur Rahman (C), Omar Ali, Shubhdeep Deb (WK), Moynul Islam, HM Delwar, Shakil Mia, Happy Singh, Razu Miah, MD Rahul, Asad Ali, Anwarul Haque
BSH vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Babar Khan (12 matches, 430 runs, Strike Rate: 277.41)
Khan is the leading run scorer for Badalona this season with 430 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 277.41 in 12 innings.
Top Batter pick
Khizar Ali (11 matches, 292 runs, Strike Rate: 229.92)
Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat. He has scored 292 runs at a strike rate of close to 230 in 11 games.
Top All-rounder pick
Farrukh Sohail (12 matches, 241 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 280.23 and Economy Rate: 14.60)
Sohail could provide you with some valuable points in this game. In 12 games, he has scored 241 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 280+ and scalped six wickets too.
Top Bowler pick
MD Rahul (10 matches, 51 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 145.71 and Economy Rate: 10.59)
Rahul has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.59 and also scored 51 runs in ten games. He's a quality bowler can also score some handy runs.
BSH vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices
Mati Ur Rehman
Rehman could prove to be a wise captaincy choice. He has garnered 321 runs at a strike rate of 237+ and also scalped six wickets in ten games.
Moshiur Rahman
In 12 games, Rahman has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 10.64 and scored 83 runs. He's surely a must-have pick.
Five Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Mati Ur Rehman 321 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches
Babar Khan 430 runs in 12 matches
Moshiur Rahman 83 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches
Farrukh Sohail 241 runs and 6 wickets in 12 matches
MD Rahul 51 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches
BSH vs BAK Match Expert Tips
Sami Ur Rehman
Rehman has picked up eight wickets and also scored 33 runs in 12 outings. He's a quality player who could prove to be a differential pick.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this BSH vs BAK match, click here.
BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 53, Head-to-Head League
BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan
Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain
All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman, Farrukh Sohail
Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam
BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 53, Grand League
BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan, Shakil Mia
Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain
All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman
Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam