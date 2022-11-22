BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 54

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will lock horns with Bangladesh Kings (BAK) in the 54th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Badalona Shaheen are third in the Group A points table, having won eight of their 12 matches. Bangladesh Kings, on the other hand, are sixth in the Group A points table, having won five of their 12 matches. Both teams will be looking forward to continuing their momentum in this upcoming match as well.

BSH vs BAK Match Details

The 54th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 22 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 03:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSH vs BAK, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 54

Date and Time: November 22, 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to wear down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 136 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 113

BSH vs BAK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Badalona Shaheen: W-W-W-W-W

Bangladesh Kings: W-W-L-L-L

BSH vs BAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

BSH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BSH Probable Playing 11

Dilawar Khan (C), Maxi Hoeck, Khizar Ali (WK), Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Jahangir Hassan, Naeem Hussain, Adeel Abbas, Sami Ur Rehman, Uneeb Shah

BAK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BAK Probable Playing 11

Moshiur Rahman (C), Omar Ali, Shubhdeep Deb (WK), Moynul Islam, HM Delwar, Shakil Mia, Happy Singh, Razu Miah, MD Rahul, Asad Ali, Anwarul Haque

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babar Khan (12 matches, 430 runs, Strike Rate: 277.41)

Babar Khan is currently the leading run scorer for Badalona Shaheen this ongoing season with 430 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 277.41 in 12 innings.

Top Batter pick

Khizar Ali (11 matches, 292 runs, Strike Rate: 229.92)

Khizar Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in recent times. He has scored 292 runs at a strike rate of close to 230 in 11 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Farrukh Sohail (12 matches, 241 runs, and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 280.23 and Economy Rate: 14.60)

Farrukh Sohail can provide you with some valuable points in this upcoming fixture. In 12 matches, he has scored 241 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 280+ and scalped six wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

MD Rahul (10 matches, 51 runs, and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 145.71 and Economy Rate: 10.59)

MD Rahul has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.59 and also scored 51 runs in 10 matches. He is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order for his side.

BSH vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mati Ur Rehman

Mati Ur Rehman could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has mustered 321 runs at a strike rate of 237+ and also scalped six wickets in 10 matches.

Moshiur Rahman

In 12 matches, Rahman has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 10.64 and scored 83 runs as well. He is surely a must-have pick for the fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mati Ur Rehman - 321 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches

Babar Khan - 430 runs in 12 matches

Moshiur Rahman - 83 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches

Farrukh Sohail - 241 runs and 6 wickets in 12 matches

MD Rahul - 51 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches

BSH vs BAK match expert tips

Sami Ur Rehman has picked up eight wickets and also scored 33 runs in his 12 outings. He is a quality player who can prove to be a differential pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BSH vs BAK match, click here.

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Head-to-Head League

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman, Farrukh Sohail

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Grand League

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Babar Khan, Shakil Mia

Batters: Omar Ali, Khizar Ali, Naeem Hussain

All-rounders: Happy Singh, Mati Ur Rehman, Moshiur Rahman

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, MD Rahul, Moynul Islam

