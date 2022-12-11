BSH vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 122

The 122nd game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Badalona Shaheen (BSH) squaring off against Catalunya Tigers (CAT) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Sunday (December 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Badalona have won ten of their last 14 games, while the Tigers are on a 14-game win streak. The Tigers will look to continue their streak, but Badalona are expected to prevail.

BSH vs CAT Match Details

The 122nd game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 11 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSH vs CAT, Match 122

Date and Time: December 11, 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Raval Sporting CC and Ripoll Warriors saw 183 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

BSH vs CAT Form Guide

BSH - Won 10 of their last 14 matches

CAT - Won 14 of their last 14 matches

BSH vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

BSH

No injury update

Babar Khan (wk), Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Adeel Abbas, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Muhammad Uneeb, Jahangir Hassan

CAT

No injury update

Yasir Ali, Waseem Abbas, Tahir Ilyas, Awais Ahmed (wk), Mustansar Iqbal, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Qasim Ali, Muhammad Asif, Waqas Meraj

BSH vs CAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Khan

Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Ahmed is another good pick.

Batters

M Asif

M Asif and M Iqbal are the two best batter picks. B Khan played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Y Ali

Y Ali and W Abbas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Ur Rehman is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Ur Rehman

The top bowler picks are M Umar and M Ur Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Uneeb is another good pick.

BSH vs CAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Ali

Ali bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 1099 points in the last 12 games.

W Abbas

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Abbas the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 964 points in the last 12 games.

Five Must-Picks for BSH vs CAT, Match 122

Y Ali

Babar Khan

W Abbas

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

F Sohail

Badalona Shaheen vs Catalunya Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Badalona Shaheen vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Khan

Batters: M Asif, B Khan, M Iqbal

All-rounders: W Abbas, Y Ali, M Ur Rehman, F Sohail

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, M Uneeb, M Umar

Badalona Shaheen vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Khan

Batters: M Asif, N Aslam, M Iqbal

All-rounders: W Abbas, Y Ali, M Ur Rehman, F Sohail

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, M Uneeb, M Umar

