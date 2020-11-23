BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 12 – Nov 23, 2020

In the last game of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament, two teams at the bottom of the points table - Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya CC - square off against each other.

Despite losing three of their four games in the ECS tournament, Badalona Shaheen CC have looked good. They have given all teams in the ECS a run for their money. Badalona Shaheen CC have bowled well and have managed to restrict teams to manageable totals. However, their batting has let them down. Nevertheless, they will want to finish the ECS season on a high.

On the other hand, Catalunya CC have been poor throughout the ECS tournament. They have lost all their four games in the tournament by fairly convincing margins. Easily the most disappointing team in the ECS tournament, Catalunya CC will need to turn things around drastically if they want to end their ECS campaign on a winning note.

Squads to choose from:

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Awais Ahmed (wk), Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Awais Khan, Hamza Ali, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman.

Catalunya CC: Usman Mushtaq, Rauf Zaman (wk), Khizar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Farrukh Sohail, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Nawazish Ali, Ghulam Sabar (c).

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya CC

Date: November 23rd, 2020; 8 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona,

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been an absolute belter. The batsmen have managed to score big, with the par score at this venue being 120-125 runs, Another batting beauty could be expected for this ECS game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for BSH vs CTL - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Adeel Abbas, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Ramiz Mehmood, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Gurwinder Singh, Awais Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Awais Ahmed, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Ramiz Mehmood, Hamza Saleem, Ghulam Sabar, Gurwinder Singh, Awais Khan, Hamza Ali, Umair Javed, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Gurwinder Singh.