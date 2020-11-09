BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Nov 9th, 2020

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2020 has Badalona Shaheen CC taking on Catalunya CC at the Montjuic Ground on Monday.

Perhaps the hot favourites to win it all, Catalunya CC have a solid team in place with the likes of Yasir Ali and Zaman Rauf set for action in this tournament. They were among the most impressive teams in the previous ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, which should give them an advantage ahead of this fixture.

Their opponents, Badalona Shaheen, weren't as impressive, but they did manage to win a few games. Although they don't possess the firepower that their opponents have in their batting unit, Badalona have a resourceful team which should give the highly-rated Catalunya side a run for their money.

Both teams are expected to field their strongest elevens in this game in what should be a cracking encounter at the Montjuic Ground. If the previous ECS tournament at this venue is any indication of things to come, we should be in for a lot of fireworks in Barcelona!

Squads to choose from

Badalona Shaheen CC

Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shaffer Mohammad

Catalunya CC

Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Gondal Naveed, Yasir Ali, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Rizvi, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Asghar, Muhammad Asif Zia, Shaukat Shahbaz, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Zahid Javed Butt, Riaz Zeeshan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Abdul Wadood Awan, Asim Javeed Raja, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Sharique Hussain Agha, Naveed Aslam, Mubashar Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Badalona Shaheen CC

Adeel Abbas, Adil Hassan, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed

Catalunya CC

Ali Azam, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed, Shahbaz Shaukat, Yasir Ali, M Asif Zia, Mohammad Yasin, Gondal Naveen

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya CC, Match 4

Date: 9th November 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although this is the fourth match of the day at this venue, the pitch shouldn't change much and another high-scoring game could be on the cards. The ball should come on to the bat fairly well, with the dimensions of the ground also favouring the batsmen.

However, they will need to keep an eye out for variable bounce, which did play a part in the previous ECS tournament at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first with visibility being an issue in the second innings. 90 should be par at this venue, but both teams have the ability to breach this total with ease and will be aiming higher.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

BSH vs CTL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Khan, R Zaman, A Abbas, B Khan, M Asif Zia, H Saleem, M Yasin, Y Ali, A Azam, S Mohammad and U Javed

Captain: B Khan, Vice-Captain: Y Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Khan, R Zaman, S Khan, B Khan, M Asif Zia, H Saleem, S Shahbaz, Y Ali, A Azam, S Mohammad and U Javed

Captain: Y Ali, Vice-Captain: R Zaman