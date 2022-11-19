BSH vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 45

The 45th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Badalona Badalona Shaheen (BSH) square off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday (November 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Badalona have won six of their ten games, while Falco have won four. Falco will look to win this game, but Badalona are expected to win.

BSH vs FAL Match Details

The 45th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 19 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 2:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSH vs FAL, Match 45

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could look to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling game could ensue The last game here between Men In Badalona Shaheen and Pak I Care saw 223 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

BSH vs FAL Form Guide

BSH - Won 6 of their last 10 games

FAL - Won 4 of their last 10 games

BSH vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

BSH

No injury update

Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan ©, Khizar Ali (wk), Naeem Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Sami Ur Rehman, Maxi Hoeck, Uneeb Shah

FAL

No injury update

Adeel Sarwar ©, Naeem Shah, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Moazzam Rasul, Kamran Riaz (wk), Hamza Sher, Hassan Ali, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Ijaz Hussain

BSH vs FAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Babar Khan

Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here.

Batters

N Hussain

Bilawal Khan and N Hussain are the two best batter picks. K Ali played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Ur Rehman

Malik Mati Ur Rehman and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sarwar is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Sheraz

The top bowler picks are M Sheraz and R Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Malik Sami Ur Rehman is another good pick.

BSH vs FAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

Mati Ur Rehman bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key innings here.

A Sarwar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sarwar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for BSH vs FAL, Match 45

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

A Sarwar

Bilawal Khan

Babar Khan

Badalona Badalona Shaheen vs Falco Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Badalona Badalona Shaheen vs Falco Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batters: Bilawal Khan, N Hussain, K Ali

All-rounders: Malik Mati Ur Rehman, S Ahmed, A Sarwar, F Sohail

Bowlers: M Sheraz, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, R Ali

Badalona Badalona Shaheen vs Falco Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batters: N Hussain, N Hussain Shah, K Ali

All-rounders: Malik Mati Ur Rehman, S Ahmed, A Abbas, F Sohail

Bowlers: M Sheraz, A Arif, R Ali

