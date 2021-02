BSH vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 16th, 2021

Badalona Shaheen will take on Hawks in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday.

Both Badalona Shaheen and Hawks will open their campaign on Monday. Badalona will take on Barcelona Zalmi Falco in their first game. Meanwhile, the Hawks will be up against Punjab Warriors in their first match this season.

Having played a game, both sides will have a fair idea of the pitch and the conditions. This could prove to be an interesting contest between the two sides looking to make a mark.

Squads to choose from:

Badalona Shaheen

Babar Khan, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Awais Khan, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Murad Ali, Shafeer Mohammad

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

Predicted Playing XI

Badalona Shaheen

Babar Khan (WK), Kuldeep Lal, Bilawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Saleem, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Badar Iqbal

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Zain Aslam Bibi, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sanaullah

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen vs Hawks, Match 33

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 16th February 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 90 and the track is known to be better suited for the pacers than the spinners.

