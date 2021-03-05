BSH vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 5th, 2021

Match No. 99 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Badalona Shaheen take on Hawks at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Friday.

Badalona Shaheen are currently 3rd in the group standings, having won four of their six games. The Hawks, meanwhile, are 4th in the table after securing four wins in seven games.

The two sides met earlier in Match No. 34. Badalona Shaheen started brilliantly with the ball as both their opening bowlers kept things tight and picked up early wickets. But the Hawks managed to get back into the game later on and scored 99 runs. Badalona Shaheen chased down the total comfortably in 6.3 overs.

Squads to choose from:

Badalona Shaheen

Babar Khan, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Awais Khan, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Murad Ali, Shafeer Mohammad

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

Predicted Playing XI

Badalona Shaheen

Babar Khan (WK), Kuldeep Lal, Bilawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Saleem, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Badar Iqbal

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Zain Aslam Bibi, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sanaullah

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen vs Hawks, Match 99

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 5th March 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in the ECS T10 League. There won't be much help on offer for the bowlers, especially given the shorter boundaries. The batsmen will be able to play their natural game from the outset.

BSH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BSH vs HAW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:S Ali, B Khan, D Khan, K Zia, A Javid, U Latif, F Aslam, M Shabaz, Q Hussain, S Ahmed, H Mujtaba

Captain: D Khan, Vice-Captain: S Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:S Ali, B Khan, D Khan, K Zia, A Javid, U Latif, F Aslam, M Shabaz, Q Hussain, S Ahmed, H Mujtaba

Captain: M Shabaz, Vice-Captain: S Ahmed