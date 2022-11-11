BSH vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Badalona Shaheen (BSH) squaring off against Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, November 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hira Sabadell have won only one of their last four matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Badalona Shaheen, on the other hand, have won one of their last two games.

Badalona Shaheen will give it their all to win the match, but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BSH vs HIS Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 11 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSH vs HIS, Match 17

Date and Time: November 11, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bangladesh Kings and Pak I Care, where a total of 223 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

BSH vs HIS Form Guide

HIS - L L W L

BSH - W L

BSH vs HIS Probable Playing XI

BSH Playing XI

No injury updates

Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Naeem Hussain, Sajawal Khan, Maxi Hoeck, Adeel Abbas, Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Jahangir Hassan

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Shanawar Shahzad , Nabeel Qaiser, Fakhar Nazir, Shafat Ali Syed, Abid Ali-II, Muhammad Amir Raza, Anwar Ul Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Fida Hussain

BSH vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Khalid (4 matches, 75 runs)

B Khalid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Hussain (2 matches, 34 runs)

B Khan and N Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Q Nabeel played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali (4 matches, 101 runs, 9 wickets)

A Ali and S Ali Syed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zeeshan (4 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zeeshan and Z Ashraf. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ur Rehman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BSH vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already smashed 101 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four matches.

S Ali Syed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali Syed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 48 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BSH vs HIS, Match 17

M Zeeshan 6 wickets 242 points S Ali Syed 48 runs and 4 wickets 213 points A Ali 101 runs and 9 wickets 484 points F Sohail 74 runs and 2 wickets 185 points Z Ashraf 3 wickets 130 points

Badalona Shaheen vs Hira Sabadell Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Badalona Shaheen vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid, D Khan

Batters: B Khan, N Hussain, Q Nabeel

All-rounders: A Ali, S Ali Syed, A Abbas

Bowlers: M Zeeshan, Z Ashraf, M Ur Rehman

Badalona Shaheen vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid

Batters: B Khan, N Hussain, A Sultan

All-rounders: A Ali, S Ali Syed, A Abbas, F Sohail

Bowlers: M Zeeshan, Z Ashraf, I Ul Haq

