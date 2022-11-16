BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 36

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will lock horns with Men in Blue (MIB) in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona, on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Badalona Shaheen are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table, having won only two out of their six matches. They lost their last match against Pak Montcada by five wickets. Men in Blue, on the other hand, are fourth in the Group A points table, having won four out of their six matches. They beat Bangladesh Kings by one wicket in their last match.

BSH vs MIB Match Details

The 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 16 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSH vs MIB, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 36

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

BSH vs MIB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 128 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 128

Average second innings score: 92

BSH vs MIB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Badalona Shaheen: L-L-W-L-L

Men in Blue: W-W-W-W-L

BSH vs MIB probable playing 11s for today’s match

BSH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BSH Probable Playing 11

Dilawar Khan (C), Farrukh Sohail, Khizar Ali (WK), Bilawal Khan, Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Sami Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Jahangir Hassan, Uneeb Shah, Naeem Hussain

MIB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MIB Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Borikar (C), Naresh Kumar, Prasanna Jathan (WK), Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Ram Kranthi, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sourabh Tiwari, Sanjeev Tiwari, Amit Bedaka

BSH vs MIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naresh Kumar (6 matches, 265 runs, Strike Rate: 226.49)

Naresh is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. In six matches, he has scored 265 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 227.

Top Batter pick

Surya Balu (6 matches, 122 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 179.41 and Economy Rate: 22.75)

Surya has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 179.41 and has also picked up three wickets in six matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Mati Ur Rehman (4 matches, 104 runs, and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 247.61 and Economy Rate: 10.87)

Mati Ur Rehman is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side in this ongoing season. He has scored 104 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 247+ and also scalped five wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Abhishek Borikar (6 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.66)

Abhishek hasn't performed as per the expectations in this ongoing season, scalping three wickets in his six outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

BSH vs MIB match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Khan

Babar Khan can be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side this season with 169 runs at a strike rate of 272.58.

Snehith Reddy

Snehith Reddy has been in great touch with both the bat and ball this season. In six matches, he has scored 121 runs and picked up four wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naresh Kumar - 265 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches

Farrukh Sohail - 135 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Surya Balu - 122 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Mati Ur Rehman - 104 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Babar Khan - 169 runs in 6 matches

BSH vs MIB match expert tips

Farrukh Sohail

Sohail could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 135 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 275+ and also picked up three wickets in six matches.

BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Babar Khan, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Khizar Ali, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu

All-rounders: Amit Bedaka, Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, Abhishek Borikar, Jahangir Hassan

BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Bilawal Khan, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu

All-rounders: Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail

Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, Abhishek Borikar, Uneeb Shah

