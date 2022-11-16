BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 36

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will lock horns with Men in Blue (MIB) in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona, on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.
Badalona Shaheen are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table, having won only two out of their six matches. They lost their last match against Pak Montcada by five wickets. Men in Blue, on the other hand, are fourth in the Group A points table, having won four out of their six matches. They beat Bangladesh Kings by one wicket in their last match.
BSH vs MIB Match Details
The 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 16 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BSH vs MIB, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 36
Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 07:30 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
BSH vs MIB Pitch Report
The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 128 runs.
Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 128
Average second innings score: 92
BSH vs MIB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Badalona Shaheen: L-L-W-L-L
Men in Blue: W-W-W-W-L
BSH vs MIB probable playing 11s for today’s match
BSH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BSH Probable Playing 11
Dilawar Khan (C), Farrukh Sohail, Khizar Ali (WK), Bilawal Khan, Babar Khan, Mati Ur Rehman, Sami Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Jahangir Hassan, Uneeb Shah, Naeem Hussain
MIB Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
MIB Probable Playing 11
Abhishek Borikar (C), Naresh Kumar, Prasanna Jathan (WK), Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Ram Kranthi, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sourabh Tiwari, Sanjeev Tiwari, Amit Bedaka
BSH vs MIB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Naresh Kumar (6 matches, 265 runs, Strike Rate: 226.49)
Naresh is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. In six matches, he has scored 265 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 227.
Top Batter pick
Surya Balu (6 matches, 122 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 179.41 and Economy Rate: 22.75)
Surya has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 179.41 and has also picked up three wickets in six matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.
Top All-rounder pick
Mati Ur Rehman (4 matches, 104 runs, and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 247.61 and Economy Rate: 10.87)
Mati Ur Rehman is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side in this ongoing season. He has scored 104 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 247+ and also scalped five wickets in four matches.
Top Bowler pick
Abhishek Borikar (6 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.66)
Abhishek hasn't performed as per the expectations in this ongoing season, scalping three wickets in his six outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.
BSH vs MIB match captain and vice-captain choices
Babar Khan
Babar Khan can be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side this season with 169 runs at a strike rate of 272.58.
Snehith Reddy
Snehith Reddy has been in great touch with both the bat and ball this season. In six matches, he has scored 121 runs and picked up four wickets as well.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Naresh Kumar - 265 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches
Farrukh Sohail - 135 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches
Surya Balu - 122 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches
Mati Ur Rehman - 104 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches
Babar Khan - 169 runs in 6 matches
BSH vs MIB match expert tips
Farrukh Sohail
Sohail could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 135 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 275+ and also picked up three wickets in six matches.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BSH vs MIB match, click here!
BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head to Head League
BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Babar Khan, Naresh Kumar
Batters: Khizar Ali, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu
All-rounders: Amit Bedaka, Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail
Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, Abhishek Borikar, Jahangir Hassan
BSH vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League
BSH vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Naresh Kumar
Batters: Bilawal Khan, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu
All-rounders: Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail
Bowlers: Sami Ur Rehman, Abhishek Borikar, Uneeb Shah