BSH vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 9 – Nov 23, 2020

In the first game on the third and final day of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament, Badalona Shaheen CC will take on Pak I Care. While Badalona Shaheen CC haven't really taken off in the ECS tournament, Pak I Care have been the epitome of consistency.

Badalona Shaheen CC have been good in patches during the ECS tournament. They may have lost three of their four games so far, but they have been very competitive and have given every team a run for their money. That could make them a tough team to face for an in-form Pak I Care.

Meanwhile, Pak I Care have lost just one game - to table toppers Catalunya Tigers CC - in the ECS. They have been dominant throughout the tournament, racking up huge scores. Be it batting first or chasing, they have not faltered. The ECS Barcelona November 2020 champions will want to continue the winning run against Badalona Shaheen CC.

Squads to choose from:

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Awais Ahmed (wk), Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Awais Khan, Hamza Ali, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman.

Advertisement

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas (c), Aabid Mahboob, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Jafri, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care

Date: November 23rd, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter. Batsmen have thoroughly enjoyed the conditions and have amassed massive totals. More of the same could be on the cards for this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pak I Care)

Dream11 Team for BSH vs PAK - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Shehroz Ahmed, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Awais Khan, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Javed, Farhat Azeem, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.