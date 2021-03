BSH vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – March 5th, 2021

Badalona Shaheen will take on Punjab Warriors in the 97th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Badalona Shaheen have had a pretty solid ECS campaign so far, winning four of their six games. They are third in the ECS points table, two points behind table-toppers Falco and second-placed Trinitat Royal Stars, but have a game in hand on both teams.

Meanwhile, Punjab Warriors have only won twice in seven ECS matches in Barcelona this season. They are second from bottom, with only four points in their kitty. They are the clear underdogs against Badalona Shaheen in this ECS game.

ECS Barcelona T10: Squads to choose from

Badalona Shaheen

Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Badalona Shaheen

Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain.

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen vs Punjab Warriors, Match 97.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 5th March, 2021; 3:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 96 runs, and the track is known to suit the pacers more than it does the spinners.

BSH vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Qasim Hussain, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-Captain: Dilawar Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Mohsin Ali, Qasim Hussain, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Hardeep Singh Sr.

Captain: Sarmad Ali. Vice-Captain: Mohsin Ali.