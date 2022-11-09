BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2022, Matches 11 & 12

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will take on the Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) in the 11th & 12th matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday (October 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, including the playing XIs and pitch report.

The Trinitat Royal Stars got off to a terrific start in the tournament, defeating Hira Sabadell by nine wickets and 14 runs in back-to-back games. Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza, and Aqeel Ansar delivered outstanding performances that laid the groundwork for victory.

Meanwhile, Badalona Shaheen will play their first game of the tournament and will look to start their campaign on a high note with the likes of Bilawal Khan, Kamran Bashir, and Dilawar Khan in their ranks.

BSH vs TRS, Match Details

The 11th & 12th matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 between Badalona Shaheen and Trinitat Royal Stars will be played on November 9 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground at 07.00 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSH vs TRS, ECS T10 Barcelona 2022

Date & Time: November 9, 2022; 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground

Live Streaming: FanCode

BSH vs TRS, Pitch Report

The Montjuic Olympic Ground pitch is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before going all out. The average score at this venue is 124 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 124

Average 2nd innings score: 123

BSH vs TRS Probable Playing XIs today

Badalona Shaheen Team News

No major injury concerns

Badalona Shaheen Probable Playing XI

Babar Khan (wk), Bilawal Khan, Kamran Bashir, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Rehman, Atiq Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Farrukh Sohail, Malik Rehman, Murad Ali

Trinitat Royal Stars Team News

No major injury concerns

Trinitat Royal Stars Probable Playing XI

Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Aqeel Ansar, Ali Raza, Ali Meer, Fiaz Shahzad (wk), Hasnat Ahmed, Awais Ahmad, Sanwal Masood, Mohsin Raza (c)

BSH vs TRS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hashim Ali (18 runs in 2 matches)

Hashim is a clean-hitting batter who got his team off to a quick start by amassing 18 runs in two games. He will look to play an effective knock in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Aqeel Ansar (82 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 41.00)

Aqeel has been an effective batting all-rounder for his side, scoring 82 runs at a strike rate of 260.52 in two games. Given his multiple roles, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Meer (6 wickets in 2 matches, E.R: 4.75 )

He is an excellent bowling all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He is yet to click with the bat but has taken six wickets at a decent economy rate. He is expected to deliver another top performance.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohsin Raza (4 wickets & 17 runs in 2 matches, E.R: 8.25)

His performances with the bat and the ball have been superb so far in this tournament. He has taken four wickets and scored 17 runs in two games, making him an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

BSH vs TRS match captain and vice-captain choices

Awais Ahmed

Awais has impressed everyone with his bowling performances in the competition so far. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Amir Hamza

Amir is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with the ball as well, having scored 40 runs at an average of 20.00 in two games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for BSH vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Malik Rehman

Atiq Ur Rehman

Sufian Ansar

Amir Hamza

Aqeel Ansar

BSH vs TRS match expert tips, ECS T10 Barcelona

Sufian Ansar is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 18 runs and taken four wickets in two games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

BSH vs TRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali

Batters: Bilal Khan, S Ansar, A Ansar (c), S Masood

All-Rounders: M Ur Rehman, A Ur Rehman, A Meer (vc)

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, M Raza, A Ahmed

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

BSH vs TRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali

Batters: Bilal Khan, S Ansar, A Ansar, S Masood

All-Rounders: M Ur Rehman, A Ur Rehman, A Meer (c), A Hamza I

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, M Raza (vc), M Ali

