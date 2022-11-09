BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 11

Badalona Shaheen (BSH) and Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) will be up against each other in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona, on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BSH vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Badalona Shaheen, who will be playing their first game of this season, will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign on a high note.

Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, have won as many as two matches and are currently third in the Group A points table.

BSH vs TRS Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 9 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSH vs TRS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 11

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 05.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

BSH vs TRS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been much more favorable to the batters as compared to the bowlers. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option, as three of the last four games played at the venue were won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 128

Average second innings score: 127

BSH vs TRS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Badalona Shaheen: L-W-W-W-W

Trinitat Royal Stars: W-W-L-L-L

BSH vs TRS probable playing 11s for today’s match

BSH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BSH Probable Playing 11

Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Murad Ali, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Kamran Bashir, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, and Farrukh Sohail.

TRS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TRS Probable Playing 11

Mohsin Raza (C), Hashim Mir Ali, Fiaz Shahzad (WK), Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Aqeel Ansar, Ali Raza, Ali Meer, Hasnat Ahmed, Awais Ahmad, and Sanwal Masood.

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babar Khan (11 matches, 260 runs, Strike Rate: 228.07)

Babar is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side in this upcoming match. He scored 260 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 228+ in 11 matches he played last season.

Top Batter pick

Dilawar Khan (12 matches, 69 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 138.00 and Economy Rate: 7.94)

Dilawar was in great touch with both bat and ball in the previous edition, scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.94 and scoring 69 runs as well. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Malik Mati Ur Rehman (11 matches, 137 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 210.76 and Economy Rate: 10.52)

Mati Ur Rehman is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side in this ongoing season. In 11 matches he played last season, he scored 137 runs and scalped five wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Mohsin Raza (2 matches, 17 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 154.54 and Economy Rate: 8.25)

Mohsin Raza has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in two matches he played this season. He is someone who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order.

BSH vs TRS match captain and vice-captain choices

Aqeel Ansar

Aqeel Ansar is currently the leading run-scorer for Trinitat Royal Stars in this ongoing season with 82 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 264.51. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Ali Meer

Ali Meer has bowled exceptionally well in the last two matches, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BSH vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dilawar Khan - 69 runs and 17 wickets in 12 matches

Sufian Ansar - 18 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Babar Khan - 260 runs and 2 wickets in 11 matches

Ali Meer - 6 wickets in 2 matches

Aqeel Ansar - 82 runs in 2 matches

BSH vs TRS match expert tips

Sufian Ansar

Mohsin Raza has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches, scoring 18 runs and picking up four wickets. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BSH vs TRS match, click here!

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza, Babar Khan

Batters: Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar

All-rounders: Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Ali Meer

Bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Mohsin Raza, Awais Ahmad

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batters: Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar

All-rounders: Adeel Abbas, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Ali Meer

Bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Mohsin Raza, Awais Ahmad

