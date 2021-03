BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 11th, 2021

Match 118 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Badalona Shaheen face the Trinitat Royal Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday.

Badalona Shaheen have been very consistent in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far, winning six of their eight games. They head into today's match on the back of a 10-run win over the Hawks.

The Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, have also played pretty well and are third in Group D after winning five of their seven ECS T10 Barcelona fixtures. They beat the Hawks by eight wickets in their last games.

With a spot in the semi-finals at stake, both teams will be desperate to emerge victorious from Thursday's ECS T10 Barcelona match.

Squads to choose from

Trinitat Royal Stars

Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad ©, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad (WK), Shujat Ali, Waheed Aslam, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Raza (WK), Kamran Bashir, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain and Mohammad Asad.

Badalona Shaheen

Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan ©, Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen

Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan ©, Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain.

Trinitat Royal Stars

Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad ©, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad (WK).

Match Details

Match: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Badalona Shaheen, Match 118

Date & Time: 11th March 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The playing surface at the Montjuic Olympic Ground has favored the batsmen in recent times. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first and post a challenging total on the board.

The pacers might get some assistance if they manage to bowl the right line and length.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BSH vs TRS)

BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarmad Ali, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Hamza Saleem, Sufian Ansar, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza.

Advertisement

Captain: Sarmad Ali; Vice-captain: Sufian Ansar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Mudassar Ali, Amir Shahzad, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Sufian Ansar, Qasim Hussain, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer.

Captain: Sufian Ansar; Vice-captain: Dilawar Khan