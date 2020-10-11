BSH vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 12th, 2020

The first ECS T10 Barcelona League game of the tournament pits Badalona Shaheen CC against United CC Girona at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Badalona Shaheen are one of the more fancied teams in the competition, with a strong bowling unit being their biggest strength. Their performances in the domestic circuit will hold them in good stead as they look to kickstart their ECS campaign with a win on Monday.

Their opponents, United CC Girona, are also well-equipped in all departments but lack the experience and firepower their opponents boast of in the batting unit. However, they have a plethora of all-rounders who should come in handy against a strong Badalona bowling attack.

Although both teams are pretty strong on paper, one would ideally fancy a Badalona Shaheen CC win. But with the T10 format being as unpredictable as any other, we should be in for a cracking start to this ECS tournament in Barcelona.

Squads to choose from

Badalona Shaheen CC

M Ur-Rehman, B Khan, A Abbas, B Khan, D Khan, N Muhammad, S Khan, A Hassan, H Ali, H Saleem, A Ur-Rehman, B Iqbal, H Sanwal, MS Ur-Rehman, S Mohammed and J Javed

United CC Girona

A Mahboob, M Al-Hamdani, M Imtiaz, M Asim, M Shabbir, M Shakeel, R Umer, M Aziz, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, M Amir, M Ehsan, A Ali, I Ishaque, R Singh, A Jan, S Ahmed, Sachin, S Khan, T Pannu, P Singh, M Sheraz, K Muhammad, S Ali Syed, H Singh, H Khan and S Akthar

Predicted Playing 11

Badalona Shaheen CC

B Khan, A Abbas, H Saleem, M Saleem, H Ali, A Hassan, H Sanwal, D Khan, S Khan, J Javed and B Iqbal

United CC Girona

A Ali, M Aziz, M Imtiaz, R Singh, S Ahmed, T Pannu, P Singh, M Sheraz, K Muhammad, H Singh and S Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs United CC Girona

Date: 12th October 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although not much is known about this venue, it should offer something for both the batsmen and bowlers. Some swing is expected with the new ball, while the batsmen should be able to take on the spinners given the dimensions of the ground. Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 85 being a good score in T10 cricket.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BSH VS UCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, A Abbas, M Asim, M Aziz, H Saleem, M Saleem, T Pannu, B Iqbal, H Sanwal, H Singh and M Sheraz

Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: A Abbas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, A Abbas, D Khan, M Aziz, H Saleem, M Saleem, T Pannu, B Iqbal, H Sanwal, K Muhammad and M Sheraz

Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: T Pannu