BSK vs BUG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2023, Match 3

Bucharest Super Kings (BSK) will take on Bucharest Gladiators (BUG) in the third match of the ECS Romania 2023 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BSK vs BUG Dream11 prediction for today's ECS Romania 2023 game.

Bucharest Gladiators won the title the previous season by defeating Cluj by eight wickets. They finished second in the rankings after winning five of their eight games. They are likely to defend their title this season, with Sadun Perera, Thilina Buddhika, Amila Perera, Manmeet Koli, and Muhammad Moiz among their ranks. Meanwhile, Bucharest Super Kings will look to kick off their season on a positive note. Their key players include Munsur Haq, Salman Ghazi, and Nayeem Shaikh.

BSK vs BUG, Match Details

The third game of the ECS Romania 2023 between the Bucharest Super Kings and Bucharest Gladiators will be played on Monday, June 19, at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest. The game is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs BUG, Match 3, ECS Romania 2023

Date & Time: June 19, 2023, 3:45 pm IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Live Streaming: Fancode

BSK vs BUG, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest is usually a good one to bat on. However, seamers could play a vital role at the venue, where a score of around 90-100 could be par.

BSK vs BUG Probable Playing 11 today

Bucharest Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Bucharest Super Kings Probable Playing XI:

I ur Rahman, M Abu, R Bin Anif, A Amin, Rasika Mendis, Rifat Reza, Munsur Haq (wk), Salman Ghazi, T Ansari, T Kanti, Nayeem Shaikh

Bucharest Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Bucharest Gladiators Probable Playing XI:

Danushka Lakmal, Lahiru Dushantha, Sadun Perera, Thilina Buddhika, Amila Perera, Manmeet Koli, Muhammad Moiz, Imran Haider, Joshak Khadka, Sachin Chavhan, Waqas Ahmed

BSK vs BUG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imran Haider

Imran Haider will be a good pick from the BUG side as he contributes useful runs in the middle order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mazharul Islam

Mazharul Islam is a reliable batter for his team and can play a wide range of strokes. He generally bats at the top of the order, which increases his chances of scoring runs. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manmeet Koli

Manmeet Koli has bowled brilliantly in his last couple of matches, picking up five wickets in five games. He has also proven himself as a handy batter for Bucharest Super Kings. Given his skill set, a decent showing from him in this game can be expected.

Top Bowler Pick

Waqas Ahmed

Waqas Ahmed impressed with his swinging deliveries during the previous season, taking six wickets in five games. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

BSK vs BUG match captain and vice-captain choices

Md Ashikul Sana

Md Ashikul Sana performed well last season and is expected to do so again. He is a suitable captaincy candidate for your Dream11 fantasy team given his ability with both bat and ball.

Muhammad Moiz

Muhammad Moiz is a genuine wicket-taker, with four wickets in his last five games. He is also a decent fielder, making him a good choice for the vice-captaincy role for today's outing.

5 must-picks for BSK vs BUG Dream11 fantasy cricket

Lahiru Dushantha

Rasika Mendis

Sadun Perera

Rifat Reza

Thilina Buddhika

BSK vs BUG match expert tips

Muhammad Moiz, Imran Haider, and Rifat Reza were among their team's most consistent players during the previous season. They are good picks for your BSK vs BUG Dream11 fantasy team.

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head-To-Head League

BSK vs BUG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M Haq, R Ranasingh

Batters: N Hussain, S Nath, L Dushantha

All-Rounders: M Moiz, R Reza, A Perera

Bowlers: J Khadka, T Ansari, D Kalu

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

BSK vs BUG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: M Haq, R Ranasingh

Batters: N Hussain, S Nath, L Dushantha

All-Rounders: M Moiz, R Reza, A Sharma

Bowlers: J Khadka, T Ansari, D Kalu

