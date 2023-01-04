BSK vs FWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 24

The 24th match of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) squaring off against Far West United (FWU) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, January 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs FWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Biratnagar Super Kings have won only two of their last seven matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Far West United, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches.

Far West United will give it their all to win the match, but Biratnagar Super Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BSK vs FWU Match Details

The 24th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 4 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs FWU, Match 24

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Lumbini All Stars and Kathmandu Knights, where a total of 264 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BSK vs FWU Form Guide

BSK - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

FWU - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

BSK vs FWU Probable Playing XI

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Pradeep Airee

FWU Playing XI

No injury updates

Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvan Karki, Prakash Jaisi, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Umair Ali, Noor Ahmad, Milinda Siriwardana

BSK vs FWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Saud

A Saud is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Bhandari is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Talat

H Talat and H Shahidi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Karan

K Karan and G Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Karan smashed 46 runs and took 2 wickets in the match against the Janakpur Royals.

Bowlers

U Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Yadav and U Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Karki is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BSK vs FWU match captain and vice-captain choices

K Karan

K Karan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has earned 418 points in the last six matches.

H Talat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Talat as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 454 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BSK vs FWU, Match 24

H Talat

H Shahidi

K Karan

U Ali

N Yadav

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Saud, B Bhandari

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, H Shahidi, B Sharki

All-rounders: K Karan, G Sharma

Bowlers: B Karki, N Yadav, U Ali

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, H Shahidi, B Sharki, D Khanal

All-rounders: K Karan

Bowlers: B Karki, N Yadav, U Ali, P Jaisi

